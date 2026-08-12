Kashmir's stories and traditions come alive in Asian Paints' Tribute to the Valley

~Transforms forty shikaras into floating works of art through its initiative 'Aks-e-Kashmir', and a landmark mural at the University of Kashmir under the 10th chapter of Donate A Wall ~

SRINAGAR, India, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few places in the world have captured hearts and imaginations across generations quite like Kashmir. Revered for centuries as 'paradise on earth', its true beauty lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes, but also in its people, the traditions they have preserved, and the artistry woven into everyday life. Inspired by this enduring spirit, Asian Paints, in collaboration with St+art Foundation and XXL Collective, has unveiled two landmark public art initiatives in Srinagar as a tribute to the Valley's rich cultural heritage - Aks-e-Kashmir, which reimagines forty iconic shikaras on Dal Lake as floating works of art, and the Kashmir chapter of 'Donate A Wall', marking the tenth year of the public art initiative with a monumental mural at the University of Kashmir. These initiatives celebrate the stories, craftsmanship and living heritage that make Kashmir truly unique.

L to R - Aks-e-Kashmir, which reimagines 40 shikaras on Dal Lake, and the Kashmir chapter of Donate A Wall with a mural at the University of Kashmir

Aks-e-Kashmir: Forty Shikaras Become Floating Canvases of the Valley's Stories

For generations, the shikara has been more than just a boat. It has been one of Kashmir's most cherished symbols, offering visitors a glimpse into the Valley's beauty, its way of life, and the stories that unfold along its waters. With Aks-e-Kashmir, Asian Paints, in collaboration with XXL Collective, has reimagined forty of these iconic shikaras as floating works of art that celebrate the many identities of Kashmir.

Inspired by the Valley's rich artistic and cultural heritage, the collection brings together four contemporary artists Owais Ahmed, Sheehij Kaul, Zahra Javed and Shweta Sharma each exploring a distinct theme.

Every shikara has been designed as a complete artistic experience, with every material carefully chosen to celebrate its craftsmanship while bringing each artist's vision to life. A Royale tribute comes to life with Asian Paints Royale Glitz, while Apcolite Premium Enamel adds a subtle shimmer to the artworks, allowing them to reflect the changing light on Dal Lake from bright sunshine to misty mornings and the shade of the chinar trees. The handcrafted wooden canopies and frames take inspiration from the palette of Asian Paints Wood Finish. Inside the shikara, Ador and Pure Royale fabrics add comfort and elegance through thoughtfully designed upholstery and furnishings that complement the artwork. Together, these elements transform every shikara into an immersive experience, inviting visitors to not only admire Kashmir's beauty but also experience its stories, traditions and craftsmanship.

The initiative builds on Asian Paints' long-standing association with Kashmir, following the Aks-e-Kashmir Shade Guide and the special edition Apex Ultima Kashmir Pack inspired by the region's colours, textures and architecture.

Donate A Wall Comes to Kashmir, Marking Ten Years of a Movement

Complementing the floating art installation is the Kashmir chapter of Donate A Wall, Asian Paints flagship public art initiative celebrating a decade of transforming public spaces across India into cultural landmarks.

Created in collaboration with St+art Foundation and the University of Kashmir, the 11,500 sq. ft. mural transforms the façade of the iconic Allama Iqbal Library Building. Conceptualised by Srinagar-based architect, artist and urban planner Zoya Kashmiri and brought to life by local artists, the artwork draws inspiration from the University's motto, "तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय" (From Darkness to Light), celebrating knowledge, imagination and cultural memory.

Created using Asian Paints Apex Ultima Protek, the mural is designed to withstand changing weather conditions while retaining its vibrancy for years to come. The University of Kashmir is the latest addition to Donate A Wall, which has transformed 24 public spaces across 18 cities over the past decade.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd., said, "At Asian Paints, we've always believed that the most meaningful way to celebrate a place is by celebrating what makes it uniquely its own. Over the years, our regional initiatives have sought to honour the stories, traditions and cultural identities that define different parts of India - from celebrating Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis as moving symbols of the city's spirit to the shikaras that have created experiences inspired by the colours, culture and heritage of Kashmir. This tribute continues that journey. For centuries, Kashmir has inspired admiration not only for its extraordinary landscapes, but for the people, craftsmanship and traditions that have shaped its identity. Through Aks-e-Kashmir and the Kashmir chapter of Donate A Wall, we wanted to create something that belongs to the Valley and reflects its living heritage. We hope these initiatives invite both residents and visitors to experience Kashmir through its stories, its artistry and the remarkable cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Arjun Bahl, Co-founder, St+art Foundation and XXL Collective, said, "Projects like Aks-e-Kashmir and the Donate A Wall mural at the University of Kashmir, which also marks a decade of the initiative, reflect our continued belief in taking art beyond conventional spaces and making it part of everyday public life. For XXL Collective, this has been about expanding the role of public art beyond walls and static sites and showing how design can enter living systems with sensitivity. While the mural carries forward the legacy of Donate A Wall, the reimagined shikaras on Dal Lake represent a new canvas for artistic expression rooted in Kashmir's culture and traditions. We are grateful to Asian Paints for enabling a project of this scale, and to the artists, artisans, boat owners and production teams whose work has allowed these boats to become carriers of Kashmir's stories in a renewed form."

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, said: "We are delighted to partner with Asian Paints and St+art Foundation for the landmark tenth edition of 'Donate A Wall'. The breathtaking mural on our Allama Iqbal Library façade brings our university's motto - 'From Darkness to Light' - to life in a truly powerful way. This initiative does more than just transform our university's architecture; it enriches our academic environment, instills a sense of pride in our student community, and celebrates Kashmir's rich cultural heritage right at the heart of our campus."

Asian Paints Limited:

Asian Paints is India's leading paint and decor company and ranked among the top 8 coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of ₹35,516 crore (₹355 billion) in FY'26 and with a market capitalization of approx. ₹2,627* billion. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 14 countries across the world with 25 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 60+ countries through Asian Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Berger, Asian Paints Causeway, SCIB Paints, Taubmans and Kadisco Asian Paints. Asian Paints also offers a wide range of Home Décor products and is an emerging strong player in the Home Improvement and Décor space in India.

Note: Market capitalization is as on June 15, 2026

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