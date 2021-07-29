KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy

Petro-sim 7.2 Software Supports Roadmap Development For Decarbonization Strategies

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announces the release of Petro-SIM® 7.2 process simulation software, which is at the core of KBC's award winning process digital twin. This release expands simulation capabilities for renewable fuels, an expanding variety of bio feedstocks, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. New tools account for emissions from combustion sources and manage energy efficiency. Process design engineers benefit from the integration with MySEP technology. In addition, there are new features for plant monitoring and operator training.

Industries are under great pressure to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as more countries set a target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, most organizations use three approaches. They can improve energy efficiency, use lower carbon intensity feedstocks, and/or capture carbon to store remaining emissions.

Petro-SIM technology offers operators quick wins for optimizing energy efficiency while reducing operating costs and emissions. This release provides a holistic solution to help reach zero emissions. By using Petro-SIM simulation software, organizations can create a process digital twin from feeds, through CO 2 producers, capture, transport, and finally to storage. It connects real-time energy optimization with process/yield conditions, thermodynamics, electrochemical corrosion, scaling, and remote equipment performance monitoring.

Petro-SIM software can now model renewable fuels. Operators can configure and optimize the use of low carbon feedstocks, products such as LNG, bio-feeds, and hydrogen that power industrial facilities.

"Decarbonization is a global imperative," commented Russell Byfield, KBC Global Simulation Business Leader. "We continue to improve our best-in-class refinery reactor models, implement new tools to calculate emissions from combustion sources over the life of an asset with time-based simulation, and to manage energy efficiency from upstream Oil and Gas, to LNG, Bio-Fuels, Refining, Petrochemicals, and Fertilizers. By applying the concept of 'One Model, Many Uses' Petro-SIM technology helps teams across the enterprise to make informed decisions that maximize asset potential, reduce risk, and increase profitability."

In addition, the new version expands plant monitoring capabilities and maintains alliances with leaders in specialized software like HTRI, Flaretot, and OLI Systems.

To find out more about Petro-SIM simulation technology, please contact KBC directly or contact your local Yokogawa affiliate.

About KBC

KBC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.

