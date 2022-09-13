MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEI Wires & Cables was present at the 17th edition of Construction World Architect and Builder (CWAB) Awards, held in Mumbai as the Platinum Sponsor. The CWAB Awards, instituted in 2006, is one of India's most coveted awards for the architecture and building industry. The awards recognise and felicitate the Top Architects and Top Builders of India who are responsible for the changing landscape of the country.

KEI Wires & Cables Confers CWAB Awards as Platinum Sponsor

KEI Wires & Cables, being the Platinum Sponsor, had an exclusive presentation on the company's new product launches, R&D facilities and its growth history. The brand also had displayed their premium range at the stall in the award venue in Mumbai. Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, KEI Wires & Cables, was a part of the awards lamp lighting ceremony and even presented few prestigious awards to some of India's Top Architects. Speaking at the CWAB Awards, Mr. Gupta said, "It is indeed a great opportunity for KEI to host this prestigious award as the platinum sponsor. While we honour the industry's best, people and companies, it is also an excellent platform to exchange best practices and industry views with key stakeholders. The interactions help us in aligning our solutions for a better tomorrow."

The grand ceremony was presided over by the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CWAB, Mumbai had an attendance of over 200 delegates including over 60 Top Architects and Builders. Amongst the who's who of the construction world, the award function witnessed the presence of Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Architect Sanjay Puri, Architect Shekar Patki, Architect Yatin Patel, Architect Rahul Kadri, among others.

The CWAB Awards, for the past decade and a half, have featured the best speakers from across the globe. With every edition of the awards focusing on a theme, the speakers too addressed the audience on these themes such as INNOVISION, YOUTH, GREEN, STAR, FUSION, RE-ACT. This year's theme was S.W.O.T – Sustainability, Well-being, On-site Adaptability, Technology. The 17th CWAB Awards conferred the best and brightest minds not just across the Top Architect & Top Builder categories, but also across Noteworthy Projects. Besides, the Builders and Architects from the non-metro cities were also recognised through the Regional Awards.

Having received excellent response and feedback, Mr. Gupta, in his address to the audience, concluded that the KEI Wires & Cables shall continue to support and invest in such industry forums and congregations that allow overall development.

About KEI Wires & Cables:

KEI was established in 1968 as a partnership firm under the name Krishna Electrical Industries, with the prime business activity of manufacturing house wiring rubber cables. Today, it has grown into an empire with a global presence, offering holistic wire & cable solutions. The company's products serve customers globally in 59 countries, through a rich network of 15000+ channel partners. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), the Company offers an extensive range of cabling solutions. KEI manufactures and markets Extra-High Voltage (EHV), Medium Voltage (MV), and Low Voltage (LV) power cables, Solar Cables, Communication cables, and many more. Serving both retail and institutional segments, KEI has emerged as a one-stop-shop for products and services.

