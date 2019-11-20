KelpHR is Hosting India's First Ever Awards Ceremony to Recognise and Reward Companies for Best Prevention of Sexual Harassment Practices

Kelp HR is hosting a one-of-its kind award ceremony to honor and felicitate organizations with the best PoSH practices

Nomination lines are open now for companies to nominate themselves for awards under different categories

CHENNAI and MUMBAI, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KelpHR, a service-based diversity and inclusion consulting firm in India, is organizing a first-of-its-kind award ceremony to honor organizations that have incorporated PoSH policies in their companies to enable a safe and ethical workplace for their employees. With a clientele base spanning across India, KelpHR has been working towards helping organizations incorporate best PoSH practices in their workplaces. KelpHR's PoSH awards aims to provide world-class opportunities and recognitions for organisations all over India. To make the competition fair, the awards are categorized as per the company's size, employee strength, etc. The jury consists of handpicked industry experts who will be judging the contestants based on benchmarks set by the firm. Any organization in India with a PoSH policy in place can participate and nominate themselves against the appropriate award.

At a time when employee burnout rates are shooting through the roof, it has come to become a source of concern among organizations to reassess the current state of affairs and initiate corrective action to remedy the situation. This is where KelpHR steps in to reassess the organization's policies to incorporate best practices and enhance the organization's overall productivity and employee's welfare.

"My aim is to influence the organization's work culture and enhance their productivity," says, Viji Hari, the CEO & Co-founder of KelpHR. "Building safe workplaces is becoming the need of the hour, PoSH awards may just help organizations to set a standard for up and coming firms."

"Having said that, we also want to encourage and motivate organizations to take efforts to make the workplace a safe place for all the employees. We hope to bring in many more organizations under the PoSH umbrella by the end of 2021," she added.

Links are now open for the nominations for the award ceremony set for December.

For more information, visit www.kelphrposhawards.com

About KelpHR

KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 to provide the best HR solutions to organizations. With a clientele base spanning across India, we work to build safe and inclusive workplaces across organizations. Our team consists of a dynamic group of subject experts and thought scientists armed with good administrative skills. Our flagship offering 'Prevention of Sexual Harassment in Workplace' has helped many organizations comply and adapt to the law.

About Viji Hari - Founder and CEO

Viji has been an active champion in creating safe and inclusive workplaces. A subject matter expert on Diversity and Inclusion, setting up prevention and redressal mechanisms against Sexual harassment in the corporate world.

With 19 years of industry experience in MNC's in India & the USA, she has Co-founded KelpHR in 2013 and authored the book BCC: Behind Closed Cubicles.

Viji's aim is to impact not just a brand but also enhance the productivity and work culture of the organization. An active blogger and columnist on various online HR forums while also being the third party on the PoSH Internal Committee in 10 companies and has been conducting awareness workshops for brands like Infosys BPO, Telenor, Volvo, Thoughtworks, Societe Generale, IDFC and many more. Passionate about this topic and social causes pertaining to women and children. She has spoken at various platforms of NHRD, CII, Rotary events, Colleges on creating safer, Diverse and inclusive workplaces. She did her Gender Diversity programme from INSEAD and has hosted India's first Online Diversity Summit (www.onlineDiversitySummit.com).

About Smita Kapoor - Co-founder

Smita Kapoor has about 20 plus years of corporate work experience in the area of core Employee Relations, Training and Development, which include Strategic Management Advisory Services to mitigate Human Capital Risk, Grievance Redressal of complex workplace issues including complaints of discrimination and Sexual harassment, Conflict Resolution, Diversity and Inclusion Management, Human Resource Development, Mentoring, Employee Counseling, and Employee Engagement activities.

She Co-founded KelpHR along with Viji Hari, and is a Subject Matter Expert here. At KelpHR, she works with clients to understand their level of compliance with the law and further provide them with appropriate solutions to guide them to be compliant, help create policies and processes. She also assists various organizations IC as a third party to support them in Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal. She is an active blogger and hosts varied webinars. Her recent webinar co-hosted with People Matters gained a lot of accolades from listeners.

