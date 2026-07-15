Kerala Sets Up Chief Secretary-led Programme Management Division to Fast-Track Government Priorities

New institutional mechanism to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, monitor flagship programmes and accelerate implementation of key government initiatives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Kerala, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major governance reform aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of government decision-making and implementation, the Government of Kerala has established a Co-ordination & Programme Management Division (CPMD) in the Office of the Chief Secretary. The new institutional mechanism is intended to ensure seamless coordination among departments, accelerate implementation of priority government programmes and budget announcements, and strengthen evidence-based governance.

The CPMD will function under the overall supervision of the Chief Secretary, reinforcing his office as the central coordinating authority for driving the State's priority initiatives. The Division will provide structured programme management support, facilitate inter-departmental coordination, monitor implementation progress, identify bottlenecks, and enable timely resolution of issues affecting critical government projects.

The initiative has been conceived to bring greater convergence across departments in sectors such as infrastructure development, industry, logistics, connectivity, investment facilitation and public service delivery, where coordinated action among multiple agencies is essential for achieving outcomes.

The CPMD will support both the Chief Minister's Office and the Chief Secretary's Office while complementing the existing administrative framework without altering the statutory responsibilities of individual departments. A multidisciplinary professional team, supported by digital dashboards, programme repositories and structured review mechanisms, will enable continuous monitoring of flagship programmes, policy initiatives and budget commitments.

Among its key functions, the Division will monitor priority programmes, develop programme management frameworks and dashboards, facilitate evidence-based decision-making, coordinate inter-departmental issue resolution, support planning and execution of flagship initiatives, and strengthen coordination with the Government of India, other State Governments and district administrations.

The Government has also approved the deployment of a dedicated team comprising senior officers and support staff drawn through redeployment from various departments. The Division will be headed by an IAS officer not below the rank of Principal Secretary.

The establishment of the CPMD reflects Kerala's commitment to modernising public administration through stronger institutional coordination, professional programme management and technology-enabled governance, with the Chief Secretary's Office playing a pivotal role in ensuring timely delivery of the Government's developmental priorities.