Keypoint Intelligence's Deborah Hawkins Named Judge for 2026 Technology Reseller Awards

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Hawkins, Group Director of the Workplace Team at Keypoint Intelligence, has been selected as a judge for the 2026 Technology Reseller Awards, a leading event celebrating excellence across the UK channel.

Hosted by Kingswood Tech Events and held at the London Hilton Bankside, the awards recognize standout achievements from resellers, distributors, and technology providers across a wide range of categories, including managed services, cybersecurity, and communications.

Hawkins, a returning judge, joins an expert panel responsible for selecting the companies and individuals making an impact in a fast-changing market. With deep experience in workplace technology and channel strategy, she brings a practical and well-informed perspective to the judging process.

"The Technology Reseller Awards are a great reflection of the innovation happening across the channel," said Hawkins. "I'm excited to be part of this year's judging panel and to help recognize the organizations making a real impact."

As the channel continues to evolve to meet changing customer needs and new technologies, the awards highlight those leading the way by delivering value and driving growth.

Learn more about the 2026 Technology Reseller Awards at https://technologyresellerawards.co.uk.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and market research to drive product and sales success. The company is widely recognized as a trusted source for unbiased insights, analysis, and awards.

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