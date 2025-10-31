MUMBAI, India, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Khar SOCIAL is about to get a whole new vibe. For one day only, on November 1, 2025, one of the city's most iconic hangouts will transform into 'Hurrypur SOCIAL' — a fully reimagined experience by Navi UPI, celebrating the speed, ease, and fun of going cashless.

Khar SOCIAL Turns into 'Hurrypur SOCIAL' – Navi UPI's Big, Bold Makeover in Mumbai

Hurrypur is Navi's fictional town where everything moves fast. People talk quickly, decide quickly, and life runs at lightning pace. Every task in Hurrypur happens in a hurry, whether it's paying bills, buying groceries, or settling the dinner tab, and Navi UPI keeps it all running smoothly. The world of Hurrypur is humourous, relatable, and distinctly Indian — built around Navi UPI's promise of quick, reliable, and friction-free payments.

From 2 PM to 8 PM, every inch of the space, from signboards and menus to staff uniforms will get a Hurrypur-style makeover. Guests can expect a burst of interactive games, quirky photo booths, and surprise giveaways designed to bring the spirit of fast payments and instant joy to life.

Attendees can think of life-sized Jenga, Tic-Tac-Toe Battles, Puzzles, Caricature Corners, Instax moments that can be taken home in limited-edition Hurrypur sleeves, and rewards that make it all even sweeter.

The event will see some of the city's favourite digital creators drop by to join the fun.

Speaking about the makeover, Rajiv Naresh, MD & CEO, Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited), said, "Hurrypur is a place where everything moves at the speed of Navi UPI — fast, fun, and friction-free. It's a playful metaphor for how we think about payments and everyday life. With this makeover, we're bringing Hurrypur into the real world, to show people that paying with Navi UPI is not just quick, but genuinely delightful."

With music, games, good food, and great vibes, Hurrypur SOCIAL promises to be Mumbai's fastest party — quite literally.

Date: November 1, 2025

Venue: Khar SOCIAL (a.k.a. Hurrypur SOCIAL for the day)

Timings: 2 PM – 8 PM

Those interested can follow @naviappofficial, @live.at.social & @socialoffline on Instagram for sneak peeks, contests, and live updates from the event.

About Navi

Navi Limited (formerly known as Navi Technologies Limited) is a digital-first financial services company on a mission to make finance simple for every Indian. As one of India's fastest-growing financial destinations, Navi offers an easy-to-access suite of financial services (directly and through partners) including loans, insurance, mutual funds, and UPI payments.

With millions of users across the country, Navi combines in-house technology with deep consumer insight to create financial solutions that are intuitive, accessible, and reliable. Navi serves customers across their financial journeys with a single, integrated experience.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Navi is committed to building a modern financial destination that is built on transparency, speed, and trust.

For more information, visit https://navi.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810120/Khar_SOCIAL_Navi_UPI_Hurrypur_SOCIAL.jpg