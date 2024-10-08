BHOPAL, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taj Khazana, the iconic luxury boutique renowned for showcasing the finest Indian craftsmanship, is proud to announce an exclusive trunk show in collaboration with Everbrite Jewellery. This prestigious event, set in the timeless elegance of Taj Bhopal between 11th-13th October 2024, will showcase an exclusive collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, offering guests an unparalleled experience of sustainable luxury and refined artistry.

Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship and Sustainable Luxury

Khazana and Everbrite Jewellery Present an Esteemed Trunk Show at Taj Bhopal

Taj Khazana, a revered name synonymous with the preservation and promotion of India's exquisite artisanal traditions, is proud to bring this exclusive event to the vibrant city of Bhopal. Taj Khazana has long been a custodian of India's diverse cultural heritage, curating collections that highlight the unmatched skill and creativity of Indian artisans. This trunk show continues that legacy, offering a unique platform where modern sustainability meets the timeless beauty of traditional craftsmanship.

A Collaboration of Excellence

Taj Khazana joins hands with Everbrite Jewellery, a leader in the field of lab-grown diamond jewellery, to bring forth a collection that reflects both brands' dedication to quality and innovation. Everbrite is renowned for its pioneering techniques in crafting lab-diamond jewellery that is not only visually stunning, but also sustainable.

Event Highlights

Discover Everbrite's newest collection and learn about the unique process of creating lab-grown diamonds and the technology behind it, with one-on-one expert consultations to find jewellery tailored to your style and preferences as you immerse yourself in the beauty of Taj Bhopal and its exquisite hospitality.

A Perfect Venue

To be held at the prestigious Taj Lakefront, located in the heart of Bhopal: with its regal architecture and opulent interiors, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for this exclusive event. Guests will be treated to an ambience of elegance and refinement, befitting the luxury and sophistication of the jewellery on display.

Event Details:

Dates: 11-13th October 2024

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Venue: Taj Bhopal, Bhadbhada Road, Main Rd No. 3, Chouraha, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462003

For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact:

Mr. Lovepreet Singh, Taj Khazana

Phone: +919041181352

Email: [email protected]

During the auspicious days of Navratri, join us at Taj Bhopal and be a part of an event that celebrates the beauty of lab-grown diamonds and the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. This trunk show promises a rare opportunity to experience luxury that is both timeless and forward-thinking.

About Taj Khazana:

Taj Khazana is a luxury boutique that showcases the finest Indian craftsmanship to the world. With a curated selection of jewellery, clothing, traditional arts, and handicrafts, Taj Khazana is dedicated to preserving and promoting India's rich heritage of arts and crafts.

About Everbrite Jewellery:

Everbrite Jewellery is a leader in lab-grown diamond jewellery, known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design. With a focus on creating thoughtful diamond jewellery, Everbrite is redefining affordable luxury.

Everbrite Jewellery is also available at Khazana stores at Taj Mahal, Maansingh Road (New Delhi), Taj Land's End, Bandra (Mumbai), Taj Bangalore, Airport Road (Bengaluru) and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Radhanagar Beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525416/Trunk_Show_at_Taj_Bhopal.jpg