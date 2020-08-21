KhelChamps, fantasy sports platform, wishes MS Dhoni all the best for his post-retirement journey from International Cricket

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

An Automatic Pick in any Fantasy IPL team

After his retirement from International cricket that was announced on 15th August, MS Dhoni will be seen playing in the upcoming season of the IPL. This talented and cool skipper is 100% Indian at heart, just like the 100% Indian Fantasy Sports App – KhelChamps. Along with watching Dhoni smash the bowlers to all corners of the ground, fantasy sports lovers can play along by making their best possible fantasy cricket team on KhelChamps. This IPL season is long-awaited for many reasons, but none can match the excitement of watching MSD bat in full flight.

With IPL 2020 set to start from 19th September, fantasy IPL cricket will be massive. KhelChamps, an 100% Indian fantasy sports app, is the place to be during this season of IPL. All the fantasy sports and IPL enthusiasts can easily set their fantasy IPL teams and earn exciting cash prizes.

The Big Announcement

MS Dhoni, one of the legends of the Indian cricket and an excellent ambassador of the game, announced his retirement from international cricket on his Instagram account. The announcement came on the eve of Independence Day, and the manner in which it came, one can tell that it was just the MAHI way. The announcement draws curtains on a glamorous and successful 16-year international career.

Why IPL Fantasy League on KhelChamps?

KhelChamps has multiple cash-rich contests to offer, each of which one can join with multiple fantasy IPL teams. The scope of winning is massive, and features such as quick withdrawal, ease of use, smooth navigation, and exciting bonuses and offers, give KhelChamps a cutting edge over the other fantasy sports apps.

About KhelChamps

KhelChamps is an online gaming brand that offers App-based Fantasy Sports. KhelChamps aims at providing a unique and user-friendly gaming experience for players to enjoy anytime and anywhere. In a Fantasy game, a player creates teams & joins contests based on Live Sports Matches and they win based on real-time performance of their selected players. KhelChamps is an opportunity to enjoy unquantified excitement of a LIVE match during, before & after the match.

About Khel Group:

Khel Group is a popular gaming company that offers Rummy and Fantasy games. They attract gaming enthusiasts from all age groups with high-level, skill-based online games. They believe in transparency, high quality, confidentiality, and trusted user experience.



Khel Group offers its Players the best of fantasy cricket, fantasy football, and fantasy kabaddi. Multiple high-end tournaments, bilateral series, and other matches around the globe are covered. Players can join contest/s with their fantasy sports team.

