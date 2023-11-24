BHUBANESWAR, India, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited ninth edition of the National Children Literary Fest (NCLF) of the KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), Bhubaneswar will be organized from November 25 to 26, 2023. The literary fest, the first and only of its kind in India for school students, will be attended by more than 1000 students from 75 schools across the country.

KiiT International School National Children Literary Fest to Kick-off from Nov 25

Internationally renowned Indian music composer and three-time Grammy award winner, Dr. Ricky Kej; and G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog, Mr. Amitabh Kant will interact with students during the two-day event. World-renowned children's writer Padma Bhushan Ruskin Bond will also adorn the festival virtually.

The National Children Literary Fest is the brainchild of the eminent educationist, philanthropist, and Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta. Dr. Samanta, also the Founder of KiiT International School, facilitates the National Children Literary Fest; but it is designed and maintained by the Chairperson of KiiT International School, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, since its inaugural edition in 2013.

KiiT International School, among the top-ranked International Schools in the country, offers CBSE as national curriculum and IBDP and IGCSE as international curriculum. Taking off from 2013, NCLF has become one of the most loved and interesting Children's Festival. It has grown in stature during the course of the last nine years, hosting popular writers, poets, and artists who have contributed immensely to the field of humanities and literature in various capacities.

The two-day fest will cover diverse areas from freedom of expression, politics, violence, environment, spirituality, stories of love, lust and relationships, travel, and ethics. Special sessions by well-known authors Anand Neelakantan, Sudeep Nagarkar, storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, and former cricketer Mohammed Kaif are highlights of the ninth edition of the National Children Literary Fest.

The fest will also feature motivational speech by model, actor & singer Prince Narula, flash mob and dance workshop, poetry writing competition, quiz competition, candle making workshop, storytelling competition, and a unique 'Out of the Box Production'. The event will conclude with a concert by Ankit Tiwari, a popular playback singer.

As a prelude to the event, the School had organized 'Lit-o-Fest' to celebrate the creative talents of the little ones. The fest, open for children from the age group 3 – 10 years, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Kinder Orland students of KiiT-IS. The events included puppet making, clay modeling, face painting, human library, storytelling, word search, etc.

For more information, please visit https://kiitis.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284793/KiiT_IS_Literary_Fest.jpg