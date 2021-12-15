KIIT Wins 'THE Awards Asia 2021' in 'Leadership and Management Team of the Year' Category

KIIT got this recognition for its readiness to react to uncertainties, reach the unreached, and endeavor to serve society. This includes setting up free Covid hospitals, distributing masks and sanitizers, food and essentials, scholarships, adopting orphans, and leveraging community education.

Staff and faculty members gave all the credits to its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the achievement. Expressing his happiness, Dr. Samanta said, "This is an award for each and every staff and student of KIIT and KISS who constitute a prompt team and never delay to give back to the society based on its ethos of humanitarianism and compassion. It is a matter of pride for Odisha as KIIT is the only University in India as well as in Asia to get such a prestigious award."

The Times Higher Education judging panel evaluated the work of KIIT during the Covid pandemic situation and also gave importance to the growth and development of KIIT which has been acclaimed across the globe, leading to its selection for the award.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. AchyutaSamanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

