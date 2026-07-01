Kikkoman Hosts the 4th All-India Kikkoman Cooking Contest

Theme: 'Surprising Ingredient Pairings' – Students and Professionals Redefine the Potential of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

NEW DELHI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 February 2026, Kikkoman India hosted the 4th All-India Kikkoman Cooking Contest at IHM Pusa, Delhi. This year's theme challenged participants to create an original dish featuring Kikkoman Soy Sauce through unexpected and inventive ingredient combinations. Drawing on the distinctive ability of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce to elevate and unify flavours, competitors delivered a remarkable succession of innovative, convention-defying dishes.

Background and Objectives

Theme: 'Surprising Ingredient Pairings' – Students and Professionals Redefine the Potential of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

Kikkoman Soy Sauce is more than a seasoning. It possesses a unique quality: the ability to enhance the natural flavour of ingredients while harmonising and connecting different tastes into a cohesive whole. This contest invited participants to harness that quality and create dishes built on unprecedented pairings. Beyond conventional boundaries, the judging criteria placed the highest priority on originality and creativity alongside exceptional taste. The event sought to bring together India's vibrant culinary culture and Kikkoman's over 350-year tradition of naturally brewed soy sauce.

Event Overview & Competition Results

The competition brought together 16 students representing 8 culinary institutes and 18 professional chefs forming 9 teams, drawn from across India. Under a strict 120-minute time limit, all contestants competed on originality and creativity.

【Student Category】

The next generation of Indian culinary talent showcased the fresh possibilities of naturally brewed soy sauce through bold, unbound imagination. The top-awarded entry came from IHM Pusa: 'Kikkoman Chatpata Blast (Spicy Tangy Indian Chutney)' — a striking fusion of Kikkoman Soy Sauce into a classic Indian chutney, where the heat of traditional spices melded seamlessly with the deep umami of soy sauce. The dish's balance of originality and cultural relevance to Indian cuisine proved decisive for the judges.

1st Place: IHM Pusa 2nd Place: IHM Kolkata 3rd Place: IHM Mumbai



【Professional Category】

Accomplished professional chefs demonstrated remarkable range by incorporating Kikkoman Soy Sauce across every course, from appetisers to desserts. Winners Saby's Deli stood out for their exceptional visual presentation and an unexpected yet harmonious pairing of soy sauce and coconut milk, which drew strong praise from the panel.

1st Place: Saby's Deli 2nd Place: Raashika Ki Rasoi 3rd Place: Fabrica by Chef Saby



Professional Grand Prize: Invitation to Japan and Kikkoman Factory Tour

As the grand prize for winning the Professional Category, Saby's Deli was awarded round-trip air tickets to Japan and an exclusive tour of the Kikkoman Soy Sauce Museum and Noda Plant. The experience offers a firsthand look at traditional Japanese brewing techniques and Japan's rich culinary heritage — an opportunity Kikkoman hopes will further enrich India's culinary culture and deepen the gastronomic exchange between the two countries.

Panel of Judges

A distinguished panel of culinary leaders, chefs, and food experts conducted a rigorous evaluation:

Chef Manjit Gill — President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations & Kikkoman Industry Advisor Mr. Takanori Higuchi — JETRO Ms. Rinku Madan — Global Luxury & Food Writer Chef Prashant Urankar — Agrostarc Chef Kavindra Singh — Asia Seven Ms. Mamta Bist — IHM Pusa Mr. Harry Hakuei Kosato — Kikkoman India Mr. Shinto Mogi — Kikkoman Corporation



Organiser's Comment: Mr. Harry Hakuei Kosato, Director and India Representative

"We witnessed the exact moment a new standard was born — Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce fusing with India's diverse food culture and vibrant spices. The dishes presented by IHM Pusa and Saby's Deli were true masterpieces, each embodying both surprise and harmony.

Kikkoman India is confident that our three core products — Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce, Kikkoman Oyster Flavoured Sauce, and Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce — will contribute to richer and more creative dining experiences in India. We remain committed to supporting the passion of culinary professionals and bringing fresh inspiration to the Indian foodservice industry. The accelerating adoption of Kikkoman products across hotels, restaurants, cafés and by caterers nationwide is a source of great encouragement, and we look forward to seeing Kikkoman products embraced across an even wider array of dishes across all cuisines in India."

Link to media kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aaBxMyx-EfcZGWz0XlZ9FK-e3B0UHDtI?usp=drive_link

Press Contact

Chavi Singh

[email protected]

+91 86554 21677

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