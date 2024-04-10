Kikkoman India holds Second Culinary Experts Meet-up on the theme of "Smart Use of Ingredients in India"

MUMBAI, India, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kikkoman India held its second Culinary Experts Meet-up at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai in February which was attended by a galaxy of more than 135 professional chefs, restaurateurs, distributors, representatives of educational institutions, journalists, and culinary students.

Participants came from all over India - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Goa and etcetera, for a lively discussion on the best ingredients and latest food trends in India.

The list of speakers at the 2nd edition of Kikkoman Culinary Experts Meet-up

The first part of the event focused on the theme of Smart Use of Ingredients, Cooking Methods and Sauces, Beyond Expectations: The Science and Exciting Possibilities of Food which featured keynote speeches by Indian industry leaders, followed by discussions on the latest trends in the Indian food service industry, the compatibility of ingredients and seasonings, and the scientific possibilities of cooking methods.

Dr Miho Imamura of Kikkoman Corporation's Research and Development Division, who has studied the compatibility of food ingredients and seasonings in India, gave a presentation on the outcome of this research: The KIP (Kikkoman Ingredients × Seasoning Pairing) System.

Dr Imamura began by stressing how important it was for Kikkoman to understand India's unique food culture. "Our research has enabled us to evaluate the compatibility of ingredients and seasonings as perceived by Indian chefs, based on the flavour profiles of the ingredients and seasonings. This allowed us to scientifically demonstrate the compatibility of Kikkoman Soy Sauce with chicken, mushrooms, and rice, which chefs have traditionally perceived," she said.

But the research, she added, also suggested the possibility of creating new tastes by unexpected combinations such as watermelon with soy sauce and pineapple with soy sauce. Leading Indian culinary experts and chefs had shown great interest in Kikkoman's research and discussions with them would continue.

"Kikkoman will continue to propose new ways, based on scientific evidence, to use our soy sauce to make Indian food even more delicious and to conduct research and development of seasonings suited to Indian ingredients," said Dr Imamura.

After her presentation, the new Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce was unveiled, along with the winners of the 2nd Kikkoman Cooking Contest held in January 2024.

The second part of the Culinary Experts Meet-up comprised a networking event where guests were treated to a special menu featuring Kikkoman Soy Sauce. A special dinner was served by Chef Sadik Khan, a pioneer of Asian cuisine in India. A wide range of Chinese and Asian dishes using Kikkoman Soy Sauce and the new Kikkoman Dark Soy Sauce were served for guests to enjoy.

Mr. Osamu Mogi, Representative Director and Senior Executive Corporate Officer, International Operations Division of Kikkoman Corporation, expressed his appreciation for all those who attended and the contribution of chefs and culinary professionals.

India, he said, is one of the most important markets in the world for Kikkoman and promoting Kikkoman Soy Sauce in India is a very important mission.

"With chefs from all over India creating new dishes using Kikkoman Soy Sauce, we feel that the potential for Kikkoman Soy Sauce to be accepted as an important ingredient in Indian homes and kitchens is increasing every day," said Mr Mogi. "Kikkoman will continue to grow its business by betting on the great potential of India's growing food culture. We will continue to work with the people of India to co-create new delicious experiences with Kikkoman Soy Sauce."

Kikkoman India started operations in February 2021 and launched the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience programme in October of the same year. The Culinary Experts Meeting is part of the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience. The goal of the event is to generate new ideas and interaction among culinary professionals through interesting discussions on food-related topics. With over 350 years of history and an unwavering commitment to India, Kikkoman aims to contribute to the creation of delicious new experiences in India for the next 100 years and beyond.

About the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience in India

Kikkoman is on a mission to put a bottle of Kikkoman Soy Sauce on the shelf of every Indian kitchen. Having started to expand its operations in India, Kikkoman India is pleased to announce the Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience. The goal is to make its popular, naturally brewed Kikkoman Soy Sauce an everyday ingredient for all restaurants and households. Launching this movement across India is the first of many activities to introduce Japan's No. 1 soy sauce brand to India.

The Honjozo Experience movement comprises three elements: Developing talent and fostering exchanges among chefs; educating everyone on the use of soy sauce through cooking sessions and contests; and learning the contribution Kikkoman Soy Sauce can make by experimenting through R&D in food culture.

Chefs are going to cook up a storm using Kikkoman Soy Sauce. From professional chefs to student chefs, all are going to experiment and learn what can be done with it. Through cooking contests, videos, talks, and workshops, the Honjozo Experience movement will bring together chefs, students, restaurants, hoteliers, the media, and industry leaders as well as government representatives to explore how Kikkoman Soy Sauce can enrich any and all dishes served in India.

About Kikkoman and Kikkoman India

With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began some 60 years ago, with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions of consumers.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and is responsible for managing all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

Link to Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BTVN9EbAXdsldE5fyssi0pEywIMFWZzd?usp=drive_link

Press Contact:

Anuj Jodhani,

[email protected],

+91-7045666888

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381111/Culinary_Experts_Meet_up_2024.jpg