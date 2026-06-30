Kikkoman India Hosts 4th Culinary Experts Meetup in New Delhi -- Food Service Professionals Gather to Discuss 'Trust' and 'Authenticity'

NEW DELHI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kikkoman India hosted its 4th Culinary Experts Meetup (CEM) on 27 February 2026, at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Pusa, New Delhi. The event attracted over 110 culinary professionals in person, including government officials, celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, and the next generation of culinary students. For the first time, proceedings were also live-streamed, enabling chefs and students from across India to participate virtually. Under the theme 'The Intersection of Credibility, Trust, Safety, and Deliciousness', attendees engaged in spirited discussion on the defining challenges facing India's food service industry today.

Food Service Professionals Gather to Discuss – 'The Intersection of Credibility, Trust, Safety, and Deliciousness' Official Launch of the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine (KCC)

Keynote by Industry Leaders: Food Safety as a 'Fundamental Human Right'

The event featured keynote addresses from Shri Rajit Punhani IAS, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Chef Manish Mehrotra, an icon of Indian culinary excellence. Shri Punhani argued that food safety is not merely a regulatory matter but a fundamental right of citizens, and that trust forms the bedrock of the entire food ecosystem. Chef Mehrotra spoke to the tension between tradition and innovation, noting that while honouring authenticity remains essential, the next generation of chefs must also embrace evolution — meeting contemporary demands and operating efficiently to minimise food waste.

Official Launch of the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine (KCC)

A major highlight of the event was the official announcement of the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine (KCC) — a pioneering platform dedicated to enriching the quality of Chinese cuisine and contributing to the advancement of culinary education in India. The launch was presided over by its initiators, Chef Manjit Singh Gill, President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA), and Mr. Kabir Advani, Managing Partner of Berco's, who unveiled the KCC logo and outlined its future operational direction. Through educational programmes, workshops, and other initiatives, KCC aims to chart the future of Chinese cuisine as it continues to evolve distinctively within India.

Panel Discussion Overviews

Panel Discussion 1: 'The Essence of Trust in Food: Designing Psychological Peace of Mind'

This session examined the role of trust in the food industry and its influence on consumer confidence and the overall dining experience. Panelists explored how trust is built on foundational expectations: food safety, hygiene, ingredient quality, and transparency.

Panelists: Chef Manish Mehrotra — Founder Chef, Nisaba Dr. Nandita Iyer — Medical Doctor, Nutrition & Mental Health Expert Chef Rituparna Banerjee — Curry Fwd Collaborations Mr. Sanjay Gupta — General Manager, Marriott International

Moderated by: Ms. Sumana Mukherjee — Veteran Journalist and Editor

Panel Discussion 2: 'Fake or Real? Cultivating an Eye for Authenticity'

This panel reframed authenticity not as a fixed, static concept but as something inherently dynamic — shaped by local ingredients, palates, and dietary customs. The discussion concluded that true authenticity lies in honouring the essence of a dish while allowing it to grow and adapt within its context.

Panelists: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai — Celebrity Chef & Founder, Fabrica by Saby Chef Bakshish Dean — Culinary Director, Olive Bar & Kitchen Mr. Prateek Arora — Founder and Owner, QLA Restaurant Chef Vikram Khatri — Associate and Chef, Kioki

Moderated by: Mr. Bikramjit Ray — Food Writer, Critic, and Editor

Panel Discussion 3: 'The Ideal Relationship Between Owner and Chef — Trust Deliciousness'

This panel drew a clear distinction between two vital roles in any restaurant: the chef's domain of creativity and kitchen operations, and the owner's focus on brand building and financial sustainability. Panelists agreed that a collaborative partnership grounded in mutual respect — for each other's expertise and responsibilities — is the key to balancing an outstanding guest experience with long-term business success.

Panelists: Mr. Kabir Advani — Managing Partner, Berco's Chef Prashant Urankar — Head of New Product Development & Innovation, Agrostarc Chef Manjit Singh Gill — President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations & Kikkoman Industry Advisor

Moderated by: Mr. Harry Hakuei Kosato — Director and India Representative, Kikkoman India

Kikkoman India will continue to host the Culinary Experts Meetup annually in support of India's growing food service industry. By connecting food culture, people, and ingredients, Kikkoman India aims to spark inspiration and creative synergy — contributing to the discovery of 'new deliciousness' across India.

Link to Media kit- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18Bqao--7PCewfkOE0aauSJOvpQexs_s_?usp=drive_link

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