Kin Long adopts Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution to meet financial consolidation and reporting needs

CCH® Tagetik chosen as the best solution to support Kin Long's digital transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, announced today that Kin Long has implemented CCH® Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation software, to keep pace with evolving accounting standards. Kin Long has selected EPM Venus as the implementation partner for this project.

Kin Long is one of the largest suppliers of architectural fittings, exporting its hardware to more than 100 countries worldwide. It offers innovative and professional architectural hardware research, development, manufacturing, and marketing services. The company's accelerated growth both domestically and internationally, along with compliance and regulatory changes in China, required Kin Long to evaluate its financial close and consolidation needs carefully.

The CCH® Tagetik expert solution supports Kin Long in achieving digital transformation in the financial department by providing a comprehensive, data-driven, and unified platform for financial & operational planning, analytics, reporting, financial close, and regulatory compliance, providing more data decision analysis for the finance team to support business development.

"CCH® Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation software is a powerful solution and has exceeded our expectations for consolidation requirements," said Huang Ping, Head of Reporting, Kin Long. "The project was implemented very smoothly. The EPM Venus team built an efficient system for financial data collection and reporting and upgraded the front-end accounting system - which truly improved the efficiency of financial reconciliation and consolidation. We look forward to working with CCH® Tagetik for a long time."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Kin Long," said Michael Chung, General Manager of Greater China, CCH® Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer. "CCH® Tagetik empowers our clients to unify and streamline financial close and consolidation, integrate business planning and regulatory compliance through an intuitive interface, built-in financial intelligence, and automated workflows to improve team collaboration."

"We are honored to collaborate with Kin Long and to jointly carry out this project using the CCH® Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation," said Eric Yan, Project Manager, EPM Venus. "We look forward to continued partnership and further facilitating digital financial transformation through CCH® Tagetik's intelligent platform."

