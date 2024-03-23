BHUBANESHWAR, India, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KISS Deemed-to-be-University has been awarded the prestigious 'A' grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its first cycle of accreditation. The university is the first institution in the country to achieve this feat in its first attempt at accreditation by NAAC.

The recognition by NAAC as an 'A' grade institution is a testament to the quality of education and the dedication to academic excellence at KISS University.

KISS University Granted 'A' Grade Accreditation by NAAC in First Cycle (PRNewsfoto/KISS)

The Ministry of Education granted deemed-to-be-university status to KISS in 2017, acknowledging its significant contributions to the field of education.

"Happy to announce KISS Deemed to be University got NAAC A grade in its first cycle since 2017 recognition of DU status. A unique feat, adding to accolades like the UNESCO Literacy Prize 2022. This marks an academic pinnacle for our fully free, residential school for tribal children", declared the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Educational stakeholders and the academic community have expressed their happiness and pride in achieving this milestone, giving the credit for the recognition to Dr Samanta, his dedication and perseverance.

KISS is the only university in the world that offers education to tribal students free of cost.

The accreditation underscores the university's commitment to providing quality education. The timely application and successful accreditation by NAAC as an 'A' grade institution are considered a major achievement for KISS University.

Dr Samanta extended his heartfelt thanks to the teachers, staff, students, and supporters of KISS University for their hard work and dedication, which played a crucial role in achieving this accolade. This success has sparked a wave of happiness among the students, faculty, staff, and the tribal communities associated with the university.

