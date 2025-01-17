Kiteskraft Productions LLP Presents the Top 10 Inspiring Personalities of 2025

Dr. Daman Derling

Dr. Daman Derling, mult. h.c., is a globally renowned authority in mantra, yajna, tantra, and astrology, with over 25 years of experience. A distinguished spiritual leader and cultural ambassador, he has played a pivotal role in promoting the profound wisdom of Indian mysticism worldwide. Fluent in multiple languages, he has effectively bridged cultural and spiritual divides, inspiring a global audience with his deep philosophical insights and practical applications of ancient Indian traditions.

In addition to his spiritual contributions, he serves as a trusted advisor to high-profile individuals, including VIPs and celebrities, guiding them with his expertise and profound understanding of human consciousness and universal principles. His unique approach integrates traditional practices with modern perspectives, making ancient Indian teachings accessible and relevant in today's world.

Beyond spirituality, he is a passionate advocate for social and environmental causes. He has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about pressing global issues, fostering positive change across India, Europe, and beyond. His unwavering commitment to global harmony and sustainable living has made him a beacon of hope and inspiration. Through his teachings and actions, Dr. Daman Derling continues to influence lives and contribute to a more conscious and compassionate world.

2. Indranil Sen

Indranil Sen, a certified professional trainer, is redefining the art of learning and development by combining global expertise with practical impact. Specializing in experiential learning, neuroscience-based behavioural change, and resilience development, he has carved a niche in creating transformative programs.

With certifications from the International Institute for Professional Excellence (IIPE), Canada, and as a Resilience First Aid Responder certified by Driven, Australia, Indranil brings an international perspective to his work. As an ICF-accredited coach, he delivers structured, ethical, and results-driven coaching to help individuals unlock their potential.

Indranil's passion for neuroscience drives his approach to behavioural transformation. By understanding how the brain shapes habits and thought patterns, he helps individuals adopt sustainable changes and overcome barriers to growth.

Resilience forms the cornerstone of Indranil's philosophy. As a certified Resilience First Aid Responder, he equips individuals and teams with the mental agility and emotional strength to navigate life's challenges, maintaining emotional intelligence for enhanced productivity and success in both personal and professional spheres.

Through customized workshops, engaging experiential learning sessions, and one-on-one coaching, Indranil designs programs that inspire growth while achieving measurable outcomes. His ability to align learning initiatives with organizational goals ensures lasting impact.

3. Dr. Uday Goutam

Dr. Uday Goutam, a distinguished neurosurgeon, has dedicated his career to alleviating the pain and suffering of patients with complex brain and spine conditions. His journey began after completing his MBBS when he joined the Department of Neurosurgery as a resident doctor. During his three-year tenure, he developed a deep interest in brain and spine surgeries.

He pursued an MS in General Surgery at Kurnool Medical College, honing his surgical skills, and later achieved the top rank in the entrance exam to join the MCh Neurosurgery program at Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad. Throughout his training, he performed numerous critical and intricate surgeries. He has presented research papers at esteemed national and international conferences and holds prestigious fellowships in Neuro-endoscopy and FSASS. He is also an international member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and an IFAANS fellow.

Beyond his medical expertise, he has organized rural health camps, conducted free blood tests, and distributed medications to underserved communities. As the Chairman and Managing Director of Goutam Neuro Care Hospitals in Hyderabad, his expertise spans minimally invasive spine surgeries, brain tumour resections, functional neurosurgery, and more. Reflecting on his proudest moment, he recalls a 12-hour surgery on a near brain-dead patient who made a remarkable recovery—a testament to his skill and unwavering commitment to patient care.

4. Mrs. Meena Kak

Mrs. Meena Kak, Director of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata, has been an instrumental figure in the institution's remarkable growth and success. Serving as Principal from June 2007 to March 2020 and transitioning to her current role in April 2020, she has elevated the Academy to unparalleled heights. Under her leadership, the school has consistently ranked as the No. 1 CBSE co-ed day school in West Bengal and Kolkata and No. 10 nationwide, according to the Education World School Rankings for eight consecutive years.

Holding a Master's degree in Organic Chemistry from Christ College, Kanpur, she brings over 44 years of experience to the field of education. Her outstanding contributions have been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the CBSE National Award (2006) from the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the National Award for Teachers (2010) presented by the Hon'ble President of India.

Renowned for her dedication, perseverance, and passion, she is esteemed by students, colleagues, and seniors alike. Her initiatives include integrating Children with Special Needs (CWSN) into mainstream education, establishing an Atal Tinkering Lab, affiliating the school with AFS (American Field Service), and implementing the Cambridge curriculum. Her efforts also led to six victories at the International Space Settlement Design Competition in Florida, USA.

5. Dr. Ashmita Banik

Dr. Ashmita Banik, an accomplished microbiologist, holds an MBBS from TMC & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital (2016) and an MD in Microbiology from AGMC & GBP Hospital (2022). She is registered under the Tripura State Medical Council (TSMC) and currently serves as a Senior Resident at TRIHMS, Arunachal Pradesh, with over two years of experience.

She has a deep interest in bacteriology, virology, mycobacteriology, and parasitology, focusing on disease manifestations and innovative management strategies. Her research on critical topics like pulmonary nocardiosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis mutations, and monkeypox has earned recognition in reputed journals such as IJMM and TJOCM. Her accolades include the International Best Researcher Award (2024) for tuberculosis research, the Young Achiever's Award (2024) for monkeypox studies, and the Early Career Researcher of the Year Award (2024). Additionally, she has presented at leading conferences like MICROCON and TRIMACON, showcasing her groundbreaking work in extrapulmonary tuberculosis and nontubercular infections.

6. Dr. Nirakar Parida

Dr. Nirakar Parida, hailing from Baliganda in Odisha's Kendrapara district, overcame early financial hardships to emerge as a distinguished professional and social advocate. Born into a modest agricultural family, his formative years were inspired by his grandfather, who introduced him to the principles of iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Subhash Chandra Bose. These influences instilled values of patriotism, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge.

He completed high school at NSHS High School and excelled in the PCMB stream at Kendrapara College, securing second position in his class in 2002. Despite excelling in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, he chose Engineering over Medicine, earning a B.Tech from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology under Biju Patnaik University. Currently, he serves as Manager (Mechanical) at Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station under Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), contributing over 17 years of expertise in Operations and Maintenance of 500/600 MW thermal power plants.

Beyond his professional achievements, he is pursuing advanced certifications at IIT Guwahati and IIT Bhilai while running a free education centre in his village. His vision remains steadfast: contributing to India's prosperity through innovation, integrity, and service.

7. Sushant Rajput

Sushant Rajput is a distinguished author, management professional, and educator with over two decades of experience in the IT/ITES industries. His debut book, I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job, became an Amazon Bestseller and received widespread recognition for its practical insights aimed at young professionals. Following this success, he launched his second book, Mindful Momentum - Navigating Procrastination and Overthinking, which provides strategies to tackle common mental barriers and foster productivity.

His contributions to literature and professional development have earned him multiple accolades, including the Asia's Most Promising Professional Skills Trainer and Inspiring Writer Award from the World Research Congress, the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024 for the Best Self-Help Book of the Year, the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award by DRDC, and the Indo-British Literary Award from The Authors of India (T.A.O.I).

8. Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw

Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw stands out as a visionary blending innovation, social commitment, and entrepreneurship. As the Founder and Director of Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Tech Q Labs LLP, he has revolutionized education through cutting-edge solutions in online examination management and advanced EdTech innovations.

His ventures address unique academic challenges, delivering seamless solutions for on-site and online assessments. Recognized globally, his accolades include "Young Entrepreneur" and "Innovative Academic Leader of the Year 2024," and he was recently featured in Forbes (January 2025) for his transformative contributions. An MBA in IT and an honorary Ph.D. in IT Management and Social Services underpin his stellar academic credentials.

Beyond business, Dr. Shrivastaw is a passionate social activist, supporting initiatives like Roti Bank, clothing drives, and community kitchens. As a founding member of Kayastha Parivar, he champions social equity and digital literacy. With over a decade of experience, his innovative leadership continues to reshape education and uplift communities, leaving an indelible mark on both professional and philanthropic spheres.

9. Dr. Surya Chundi

Renowned motivational speaker Dr. Surya Chundi has been transforming lives and inspiring a new wave of thinkers. His sessions have been a lifeline for students struggling with suicidal thoughts, pressures of academic expectations, and parental demands. Dr. Chundi's powerful message emphasizes resilience, hard work, and a growth mindset, encouraging students to tap into their inner potential.

With an impressive reach, his initiatives have impacted over 513 universities, 845 junior colleges, and 752 undergraduate institutions across India. His tireless efforts have earned him both national and international accolades. By sharing his wisdom and expertise, Dr. Chundi creates a ripple effect of positivity, fostering a culture of hope and empowerment.

10. Biju Sebastian Parampakth

Biju Sebastian Parampakth, a distinguished educationalist, social activist, and author, is dedicated to holistic development. With a PhD in Mass Communication, a Bachelor of Education, and advanced qualifications in psychology and counseling, his works address critical issues like social media's impact and cyberstalking.

Known for his commitment to inclusivity, he empowers marginalized communities and nurtures students with empathy and responsibility, shaping them into global citizens. Through leadership and character development, Biju ensures that students are equipped to thrive in a complex world and contribute to a compassionate society.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP:

Founded in March 2019 by Mr. Rahul Nair and Mr. Geo Bobby, Kiteskraft Productions LLP has rapidly gained prominence as a leading organizer of national and international conferences and award ceremonies across various sectors, including healthcare, NGOs, manufacturing, business, entertainment, and education.

At the heart of Kiteskraft's mission lies the recognition of diligent individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields. In the realm of education and business, Kiteskraft Productions LLP shines a spotlight on those who have gone above and beyond in imparting knowledge and fostering growth in society. By blending expertise with outcome-based learning strategies, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of countless individuals.

Certified by ISO and MSME and registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Kiteskraft Productions LLP upholds rigorous standards of quality and professionalism. Furthermore, the company has earned recognition from the Scholar's Book of World Records, a testament to its remarkable achievements in event organization.

Looking ahead, Kiteskraft Productions LLP remains committed to celebrating excellence, fostering innovation, and driving positive change. Through impactful events and initiatives, the company aims to inspire individuals, empower communities, and shape a brighter future for generations to come.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600649/Inspiring_Personalities_of_2025_Kiteskraft.jpg