KLEVV UNVEILS THE CRAS C925 GEN4 M.2 SSD PACKED WITH ADVANCED STORAGE TECHNOLOGY

IDEAL M.2 SSD UPGRADE FOR SLIM AND SMALL DEVICES LIKE LAPTOPS, MINI PCS AND PS5

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the premier consumer memory and storage brand of Essencore, is thrilled to introduce the brand-new CRAS C925 Gen4 M.2 SSD, a superior storage solution for gaming and content creation.

Lightning-Fast Performance for Ultimate Gaming and Creative Workflows

The CRAS C925 M.2 SSD leverages the cutting-edge PCI Express® Gen4 x4 interface and NVMe™ 1.4 protocol to deliver astonishing data transfer speeds, significantly reducing load times and enhancing the overall computing experience. It is perfect for gamers, content creators, and IT professionals demanding the fastest read/write speeds, boasting sequential read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s, ensuring swift data access and a seamless user experience across various demanding applications. It also offers an impressive 4K random read/write up to 700K/1000K (IOPS) respectively.

Innovative Cooling and Durability for Peak Performance

Featuring an optional add-on aluminum heatsink for free installation, the CRAS C925 offers up to 12% temperature reduction, providing optimal performance and longevity. The single-sided NAND IC design architecture of CRAS C925 makes it an ideal fit for slim and small devices, including laptops, mini-PCs, and PS5 consoles, without compromising speed or reliability.

Massive Storage with Advanced NAND Technology

Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the CRAS C925 utilizes strictly-selected 3D NAND Flash, offering ample storage for all your games, applications, and media. Advanced SLC caching and HMB technology enhance endurance and performance, making it a robust solution for extensive data storage needs.

Unmatched Security and Data Protection

The CRAS C925 supports AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption, ensuring your data remains secure. With comprehensive end-to-end data path protection, SRAM error handling, and a powerful LDPC ECC engine, it offers superior data integrity and reliability.

Easy Backup and Restore with Acronis Software

Each CRAS C925 SSD comes with a complimentary download for Acronis® True Image™ HD 2018 software, providing full disk-image backup and universal restore capabilities, making data transfer and system upgrades hassle-free, ensuring a smooth transition without data loss.

Availability and Warranty

The CRAS C925 M.2 SSD, which will be available from May, will cater to a broad range of storage requirements with its diverse capacity options, ensuring a perfect fit for every user. Accompanied by a 5-year limited warranty, it offers reliability and peace of mind. Designed for compatibility with the latest platforms, including the PlayStation 5, this SSD is the ideal choice for enthusiasts demanding the pinnacle of storage technology.

KLEVV products are available on Amazon US in North America, and is distributed by Integral Memory plc in Europe including the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany.

FURTHER INFORMATION

CRAS C925 GEN4 M.2 SSD - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_Cras_C925

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

