Kohinoor Group Clinches Best Brands 2023 Award, Standing Out Amongst Hundreds of National Brands, Reflecting Visionary Leadership and Transformative Initiatives

PUNE, India, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a glittery function in Mumbai, Kohinoor Group was crowned as The Best Brands of 2023, a testament to its outstanding position amidst a competitive field of hundreds of national brands.

Mr. R. Gopalakrishnan, the Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Castrol India, presented the awards to the winners. The Kohinoor Group was represented by Mr. Sameer Desai, Director of Marketing, Mr. Prasanth Gopinath, Director of Commercial BU, and Mr. Raghu Iyer, Director of Residential BU, who accepted the award on behalf of the group and expressed their gratitude.

With a rich legacy of 40 years, Kohinoor Group has not only redefined excellence in Pune's real estate sector but has also undertaken visionary steps to adapt to the evolving industry landscape.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Krishnakumar Goyal, Founder and Chairman of Kohinoor Group, the company has successfully transformed from a family-run entity to a professionally managed organization. This evolution is marked by the establishment of a professional board of experts in Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Marketing & Branding, Finance, Strategy, and HR. These experts contribute their insights and expertise to propel Kohinoor Group's success to new heights.

In line with its commitment to technological advancement, Kohinoor Group is undergoing a transformative journey in collaboration with global organizations such as Ernst & Young, SAP, and Sales Force. This strategic partnership aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance the overall customer experience and streamline business operations.

Kohinoor Group has taken a pioneering step in customer delight by establishing a 25-member professional service team dedicated to post-possession services. This team aligns with the company's philosophy of 'Sada Sukhi Raho,' ensuring ongoing customer satisfaction and support beyond property possession.

Furthermore, Kohinoor Group has recently introduced E-registration services at its sales office, showcasing a commitment to customer convenience and comfort. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to staying ahead of industry trends and adopting innovative solutions to enhance the overall home-buying experience.

'The Art of Shaking Hands,' a philosophy rooted in mutual respect and growth, combined with these visionary initiatives, has played a crucial role in Kohinoor Group's recognition as the Best Brands 2023 Economic Times Award winner. This accolade marks not only a celebration of past accomplishments but also a commitment to a future characterized by innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity.

About Kohinoor Group:

With a legacy spanning over four decades, Kohinoor Group is a trusted name in Pune's real estate industry. Recognized for its commitment to excellence and innovation, Kohinoor Group has earned the Best Brands 2023 Economic Times Award, solidifying its position as a leader amidst a diverse array of national brands.

