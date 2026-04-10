Kotak Life Recognised Among India's Top Life Insurers for Customer Experience

Independent study reflects the strength of Kotak Life's customer-first approach across the life insurance journey

MUMBAI, India, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Kotak Life) has ranked 2nd among India's life insurance companies for customer experience in the Hansa Research Life Insurance Customer Experience Study (CuES) 2026. The Company recorded a strong Net Promoter Score of 60, reflecting high levels of customer trust, loyalty and advocacy.

The recognition underscores Kotak Life's sustained focus on building a simple, transparent and dependable insurance experiences across every stage of the customer journey, from onboarding and servicing to claims and long-term relationship management.

Commenting on this achievement, Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak Life, said,

"This achievement truly belongs to our customers. It is their trust, their belief and their confidence that pushes us to be a true partner in their journey-listening, simplifying and being with them to provide the hausla to achieve their aspirations."

The sixth edition of the Hansa Research study evaluated customer experience across leading life insurance brands in India. Kotak Life's performance reflects its digital-first service model, simplified processes and continued emphasis on clarity and ease of engagement, enabling customers to make informed decisions with confidence.

Kotak Life's strong customer metrics are supported by disciplined growth and sound fundamentals. The company recently crossed ₹1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM)*, driven by a diversified portfolio across protection, savings, retirement and unit-linked plans, alongside consistent claims performance and retention.

About Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited is a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. Kotak Life provides world-class insurance products with high customer empathy. Its product suite leverages the combined prowess of protection and long-term savings. Kotak Life is one of the fastest growing insurance companies in India with 367 branches across 155 cities as on 28th February 2026 and has covered more than 5 crore lives^.

For more details, please visit www.kotaklife.com

Disclaimers:

*https://www.kotaklife.com/assets/images/uploads/why_kotak/Kotak_Life_-_AUM_Press_Release_Final.pdf

# Hansa Research Life Insurance Customer Experience Study (CuES) 2026