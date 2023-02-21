Kotak811 offers Virtual Debit Card to their customers

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kotak Mahindra introduces digital banking services with which customers can create a zero-balance account from the comfort of their home. Apart from no-minimum balance requirements, the Kotak811 account comes with a free virtual debit card.

Therefore, customers don't have to wait for their physical debit card to start making transactions. The virtual debit card comes free of cost with the Kotak811 account.

The virtual debit card will make it easier for customers to make payments using their smartphone. From bill payments to mobile recharge and ticket booking, one can use their virtual debit card for a wide variety of transactions. One can also pay utility bills like gas, water, and electricity seamlessly with the virtual debit card.

Download the Kotak811 mobile banking app and create a savings account to get access to the virtual debit card. Like a physical debit card, the virtual one will also contain a card number, CVV, and expiry date. The only difference is that one won't have to carry it around physically because it will be available in the Kotak811 app.

The virtual debit card with the Kotak811 account takes cashless payments to the next level. Using a virtual debit card to make payments is no different than using a physical debit card. Moreover, one can also opt for the Scan and Pay feature using the Kotak811 app.

Using the Scan and Pay feature is more convenient and hassle-free. The process removes the possibility of making mistakes while entering transactional information. One can make payments seamlessly using the QR code on the app.

Customers can check the virtual debit card through the following methods:

Log in to mobile banking and select 811.

Login to net banking and select Kotak 811.

Shop on the go while browsing e-commerce websites using a virtual debit card.

About Kotak811

Kotak811 lets customers create a zero-balance savings account online within 5 minutes. The account comes with multiple benefits, including the flexibility to spend and save freely. The account earns up to 4% interest per annum. * T&C Apply

https://kotak811.com/

