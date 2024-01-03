Kotak811's 'Finance ka +1' campaign is enabling customers to fulfill their financial goals

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kotak811 has recently launched its latest campaign, 'Finance ka +1', with the goal of empowering individuals to seize control of their financial destinies and attain financial independence. This campaign represents a significant stride in enlightening people about the significance of financial planning and management, and how these practices can pave the way for realizing their aspirations.

At the core of this initiative lies the Kotak811 app, an innovative and entirely digital solution, driven by cutting-edge technology. The Kotak811 app acts as a comprehensive portal to aid individuals in taking charge of their finances and enhancing their financial planning, by providing access to a remarkable array of 250+ features.

An endeavor aimed at promoting financial literacy, the 'Finance ka +1' campaign by Kotak811 invites users to explore the realm of financial freedom, by elucidating complex financial jargon in an easily comprehensible language.

To watch the first episode of the campaign, visit Kotak811's YouTube page.

For more information about Kotak811's 'Finance ka +1' campaign and the Kotak811 app, please visit https://www.kotak811.com/ or download the Kotak811 app from the app store today.

About Kotak811

When 8th November 2016 changed the way India transacted forever, Kotak811 was conceptualised to simplify banking and make it fully accessible online. Kotak811 was launched on 29th March 2017. As one of India's first full service, truly digital banks, it offers customers a simple and convenient way to open a savings account and transact digitally using 180+ features on its Kotak Mobile Banking app, from home or on the move.

Kotak811 has customers from 1,000+ Cities & Towns covering over 10,000 pin codes, across the country. Every 5 seconds, a new Account is opened digitally. Interestingly, more than 50% of 811 Accounts are opened outside banking hours. Kotak811 offers instant account opening in 3 mins and KYC via video call in 5 mins.

For more information, please visit the digital bank's website at https://www.kotak811.com/