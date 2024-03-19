Kotak811's Financially Savvy Living Series: Unlocking Financial Prudence with Simple Steps

MUMBAI, India, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kotak811's commitment to fostering financial wisdom continues with the Financially Savvy Living Series, a treasure trove of practical tips for responsible spending and financial security.

In the latest episode, viewers are urged to reassess their spending habits, challenging common phrases like "This is not in my budget." The series advocates for a shift from merely being budget-conscious to becoming financially savvy.

The Financially Savvy Living Series provides straightforward yet impactful advice:

Home-cooked Meals: Rediscover the value of home-cooked meals for both savings and culinary exploration.

Rediscover the value of home-cooked meals for both savings and culinary exploration. Subscription Audit: Evaluate and prune unused subscriptions, particularly in the realm of OTT platforms, trimming excesses to essentials.

Evaluate and prune unused subscriptions, particularly in the realm of OTT platforms, trimming excesses to essentials. Budget Insights: Mundane but crucial—understand where the money goes for better financial management.

These insights encapsulate Kotak811's mission—to empower individuals with practical financial knowledge and encourage responsible financial behavior.

For the complete episode and to embrace these straightforward financial tips, watch here: Video 2.

To discover more about the Financially Savvy Living Series and Kotak811's dedication to financial empowerment, visit Kotak811 today.

About Kotak811:

When 8th November 2016 changed the way India transacted forever, Kotak811 was conceptualised to simplify banking and make it fully accessible online. Kotak811 was launched on 29th March 2017. As one of India's first full service, truly digital bank, it offers customers a simple and convenient way to open a savings account and transact digitally using 180+ features on its Kotak Mobile Banking app, from home or on the move.

On 29th March 2017, Kotak811, emerged in the banking sphere with 'digital at its core. Its main ethos is to continuously inquire into India's banking challenges, innovate to bridge these gaps, and inspire Indians to adopt a way of banking that lets them take full control.

Kotak811 has customers from 1,000+ Cities & Towns covering over 10,000 pin codes, across the country. Every 5 seconds, a new Account is opened digitally. Interestingly, more than 50% of 811 Accounts are opened outside banking hours. Kotak811 offers instant account opening in 3 mins and KYC via video call in 5 mins.

For more information, please visit the digital bank's website at https://www.kotak811.com/