KPIT's innovative and holistic technology solutions charter roadmap for mobility OEMs to navigate cost and time pressures

Showcases solutions depth and innovation to Global Mobility OEMs at CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show) at Las Vegas , USA

, Brings innovative practices to navigate fast-changing industry dynamics to help OEMs gain competitive advantage

BENGALURU, India and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility OEMs are navigating complex shifts in consumer expectations around cleaner, safer, and reliable vehicles while powering personalized vehicle experiences. At the same time, business dynamics in the global mobility landscape are changing, with vehicles needing to be developed much faster at substantially lower costs. This churn will determine the new set of winners in the mobility ecosystem.

Mr. Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies, & Mr. Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies, at the KPIT CES 2025 Technology Showcase

KPIT's 25+ years of focus and investments in mobility, experience of working on most Software Defined Vehicle programs globally, gives a unique vantage point to bring technology solutions to solve a multitude of business challenges.

"With our focus on mobility for over 2 decades, we have witnessed the paradigms change every few years. Despite being a 100+ year-old industry, new age mobility players and Chinese OEMs have showcased how soon the equations can change. Bringing learnings and insights from our expertise across mobility programs globally and creating business impact is what we focus on. We are excited to bring diverse yet high business impact-led solutions to the fore, at CES 2025," said Mr. Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies.

Glimpse of the holistic technology roadmap showcased at CES 2025 that reinforces the commitment of KPIT to OEMs:

Substantial Cost Reduction in Vehicle Development:

Comprehensive validation suite including left shift strategy, middleware platform validation, domain validation and tools that provide 30%+ cost savings to OEMs

Faster Release of Vehicles & Features:

Next-gen reference architecture platform that eliminates architectural risks, focussed on feature differentiation, improving reliability and cutting down vehicle SOP timeline by several months

Enhancing Consumer Experience:

Unlocking consumer satisfaction and 20%+ boost in end consumer productivity and enhancing experience by deploying immersive in-cabin experiences

A comprehensive approach to solving the electric vehicle charging ecosystem experience with interoperability, seamless payment and plug & play principles

"While software is unlocking innovation in mobility, OEMs need E/E architecture, Vehicle OS, software-led domain applications to be reimagined to unlock business impact. KPIT's depth of expertise across chip-to-cloud, software, and systems integration, investments, and partnerships equip us to create OEM-specific differentiated roadmaps. We are excited to work with OEMs across passenger cars, trucks and off-highway vehicles to create market leadership for them using our technology solutions," said Mr. Anup Sable, CTO, KPIT Technologies.

About KPIT Technologies (NSE: KPITTECH) (BSE: 542651)

KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 13000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and Mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.

