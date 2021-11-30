KPM Analytics Expands in Asia Pacific and Opens New Offices in Kuala Lumpur

"Every customer around the world is unique," says Andreas Bregler, Vice President of EMEA and APAC Sales for KPM Analytics, "which is why we are excited to be able to serve the APAC region on a more personal level going forward. KPM Analytics has a diverse product offering, and we strive to help our customers solve their most difficult problems."

The new office in Kuala Lumpur will support the comprehensive range of product brands that KPM Analytics has to offer. The address of the office, which will officially open on 1 December 2021, is:

KPM Analytics

Level 8 & 9, Menara UAC,

No. 12, Jalan PJU 7/5

Mutiara Damansara,

47800 Petaling Jaya,

Selangor, Malaysia

Says Dan Evans, Sales Director APAC for KPM Analytics, "Our expanded presence in APAC enables us to provide these outstanding products as well as technical sales and support for our customers in the region, and that's a win-win for all of us."

For more information about KPM Analytics and their product brands please visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

