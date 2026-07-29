KPM Analytics Introduces SiftAI® FM HD Platform with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hygiene Design, and Clear Plastic Detection

Building on four years of performance in the food industry, the next generation SiftAI FM HD Foreign Material Detection Platform delivers breakthrough AI inspection capabilities and new support for the entire food industry

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics, a global leader in analytical instrumentation and AI-powered inspection systems for the food industry, announced a major advancement to its SiftAI® FM HD foreign material detection platform. The upgraded system incorporates significantly improved AI detection models, a new IP69K Extreme Hygiene enclosure, and expanded support for food processors.

Since its introduction in 2022, SiftAI FM has been deployed across meat and poultry processing operations worldwide, helping processors identify foreign materials like plastic, rubber, wood, cardboard, and PPE fragments, all which are that are difficult or impossible to detect with traditional X-ray or metal detection equipment. The new generation SiftAI FM HD represents the most significant upgrade to the platform to date.

"Over the past few years working alongside our key SiftAI FM users in the meat and poultry industry, we together identified clear areas where we could improve our system to broaden the product for more customers," says Jon Gilchrist, Product Manager of Protein & Root Crop Vision Inspection Technologies for KPM Analytics. "The SiftAI FM HD is the result of this collaboration as we have learned a lot of what the industry needs to solve its daily food safety, quality, and regulatory demands."

Key Advancements in the New SiftAI FM HD System

Breakthrough AI Models, Including Clear Plastic Detection. The new SiftAI FM HD platform includes significantly improved AI detection models, trained and refined over years of real-world deployment data, to find more low-density foreign materials with reduced false rejections compared to previous models.

IP69K Design for Washdown Environments. The SiftAI FM HD system has an IP69K Extreme Hygiene-rated design constructed from food-grade stainless steel and hard-coated polycarbonate to prevent harborage points. The system supports full washdown procedures without requiring any changes to existing sanitation protocols, making it suitable for even the most demanding protein, seafood, fresh produce, and other food environments.

Upgraded Lighting System Reduces False Readings. The SiftAI FM HD features a redesigned lighting system engineered to present food products to the AI inspection engine with greater clarity and consistency. By improving how product is illuminated across the field of view, the system produces higher-quality image data while reducing "noise" caused by reflectivity on the food products. The new lighting directly enhances the accuracy and reliability of AI-driven foreign material detection, especially for products that have significant natural color and texture variation.

Expanded Applications for More Food Products. While SiftAI FM HD has been primarily deployed in meat and poultry processing operations, the new system extends full AI inspection capabilities to fresh produce lines, individual quick frozen (IQF) foods, dairy products, and more. This expansion broadens the addressable market significantly and reflects growing demand for AI-powered foreign material detection across all categories of food production.

Continuous Improvement for Complex Food Safety Challenges

"Food safety is a complicated problem, and our approach for helping food companies isn't static," says Gilchrist. "Every SiftAI FM HD deployment gets smarter over time. The combination of improved hardware, better lighting, and stronger AI models means more customers are getting a system that's more capable on day one and only improves over time."

The SiftAI FM HD platform is backed by software, security, and AI model updates maintained remotely by KPM Analytics' team of AI training experts. This method ensures customers continuously benefit from the latest capabilities with operational disruption. "Our AI developers work closely with each customer from initial installation through the life of the system. From training custom models and monitoring performance, to making refinements to improve accuracy and reduce false positives, each SiftAI FM HD user has our dedication to helping solve their foreign material detection challenges," says Gilchrist.

Availability

The SiftAI FM HD system is available now. For more information, visit https://www.kpmanalytics.com or contact [email protected].

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, providing analytical and vision inspection solutions to laboratories and industrial operators in the food, feed, agriculture, industrial and environmental sectors. KPM products have a long history of helping companies secure product quality, optimize production processes, and make confident, data-driven decisions through reliable solutions, supported by dedicated application expertise and local service. Visit https://www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

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