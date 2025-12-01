MUMBAI, India and PUNE, India, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Krisala Developers, one of Maharashtra's most trusted and award-winning real estate names, announces Land of Dreams, a next-generation, Balinese-inspired estate spread across 63 acres in the fast-emerging Vadgaon–Lonavala Growth Corridor. Offering spacious 1,500-4,000 sq. ft. Clear Title NA plots, this development is strategically positioned between the thriving economic hubs of Hinjawadi, Talegaon, and Lonavala, and is just a 30-minute drive from the Phoenix Mall of Millennium, Wakad.

Krisala Developers presents 'Land of Dreams' in Pune's fastest-growing economic corridor

Land of Dreams stands at the heart of one of Maharashtra's most high-potential corridors, anchored in a region undergoing a major infrastructure transformation. The Vadgaon–Lonavala Growth Corridor is rapidly emerging as a major hub for residential, industrial, and logistics development due to its proximity to key exits along the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, and access to the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway.

This corridor is also seamlessly connected to surrounding industrial catchments such as Talegaon Dabhade, Kanhe, Chakan MIDC, and Bhosari MIDC. These regions collectively form one of India's most robust manufacturing, engineering, and automotive clusters. The project benefits directly from this industrial ecosystem, making it an attractive long-term investment for both end-users and portfolio investors.

In addition, multiple large-scale infrastructure projects are accelerating development across this belt, including the Pune–Lonavala Railway Line upgrades to enhance rail capacity and frequency and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' project, expected to drastically cut travel time. The Pune Outer Ring Road will enable smoother intercity and intra-state movement, while the high-speed bullet train route and metro rail extensions are also set to transform the area's connectivity and value. The project also enjoys excellent connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the planned Purandar Airport.

Supported by these infrastructure megaprojects, the Vadgaon–Lonavala region is projected to witness an appreciation potential of up to 2.5 times over the next eight years (2025–2033), offering a strong foundation for long-term wealth creation.

While the development focuses on fundamentals and future value, Land of Dreams also includes 5.76 acres of recreational amenity spaces, which has a 1 lakh sq. ft. lifestyle centre, Club 41, that features sports facilities, a spa, café, mini-theatre, resort-style pool, and wellness zones and an Ayurvedic detox centre. These central amenities are complemented by an impressive catalogue of over 50-plus curated amenities spread across the gated development, transforming every single day into a premium experience for discerning families and savvy investors alike.

Reinforcing this vision, Aakash Agarwal, Managing Director, Krisala Developers, said: "We are building assets that reward trust. Land of Dreams is not just a collection of plots; it is a blueprint for the future of living, offering strong fundamentals, clear appreciation drivers, and a lifestyle that elevates the value of the asset. This is a secure, planned, and future-ready investment, robustly backed by the largest infrastructure improvements the city has witnessed in decades."

MahaRERA No.: PP1261012500744

About Krisala Developers

With quality, affordability, and tradition as its foundations, Krisala Developers is known for delivering quality homes and innovative construction solutions for over 13 years in Pune. The organisation has 6.3 million sq. ft. under construction and has completed over 2.3 million sq. ft. through various residential and commercial projects, earning trust through transparency and consistency. Pioneering quality construction in the real estate industry, Krisala Developers aims to provide world-class property experiences. Krisala Developers is also the force behind the landmark 105-acre Krisala Hiranandani Township, whose first phase impressively sold out in just one day, and has successfully delivered 16+ projects to date.

For information, visit https://krisala.com/krisalalandofdreams/.

