KSAT Opens Customer Demonstrations for HYPER Hybrid RF and Optical Relay Services

Multiple customer demonstrations will validate hybrid RF and optical relay services ahead of commercial deployment.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) today announced the first demonstration campaigns for Hyperion, the pathfinder mission for HYPER, KSAT's next-generation hybrid radio frequency (RF) and optical relay network.

The campaigns will validate the operational services planned for the commercial HYPER network through demonstrations with satellite operators, technology providers and institutional partners, marking the first opportunity for customers to test low-latency relay services before commercial operations begin.

Hybrid Network Demonstrations

The Hyperion satellites will carry multiple optical terminals from Rocket Lab, which acquired laser communications company Mynaric earlier this year, and Sony Space Communications Corp. (SSCC). The terminals will enable customer demonstrations of optical payload relay while supporting several optical inter-satellite communication links within the HYPER network.

On the RF side, Hyperion will demonstrate S-band connectivity for telemetry, tracking and command, and Ka-band communications for payload data relay. Together, these demonstrations will validate how RF and optical links can work as complementary parts of a single relay network, supporting different operational requirements.

The partnerships with Rocket Lab and Sony Space Communications Corp. mark an important step for the Hyperion mission and play a key role in the demonstrations. As the HYPER program progresses, KSAT welcomes collaboration with additional technology providers interested in contributing to the future hybrid relay network.

"Hyperion is about proving operational services, not just technology. By bringing together customers, technology providers and institutional partners, we're demonstrating the hybrid RF and optical capabilities that will underpin the future HYPER network. These campaigns validate real operational use cases while laying the foundation for Europe's next-generation commercial satellite relay infrastructure," said Edvard Foss, vice president of HYPER at KSAT.

Operational Validation

Hyperion will validate multiple operational services planned for the HYPER network through dedicated demonstration campaigns with institutional and commercial partners.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will demonstrate operational communications services over HYPER, including bidirectional communications and payload data relay over Ka-band. These demonstrations will validate how HYPER supports rapid delivery of mission data through a single hybrid relay network.

In parallel, HYPER is advancing through Phase 1 of the European Space Agency's European Resilience from Space (ERS) program to demonstrate relay-enabled real-time satellite tasking and high-throughput, low-latency downloads.

About HYPER

HYPER is KSAT's next-generation orbital data relay network. Using a hybrid RF and optical architecture, it delivers low-latency communications and payload data relay for satellites beyond the reach of traditional ground stations.

About KSAT

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) is a provider of ground network, Earth observation services, and satellite command and control. Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, KSAT's U.S. subsidiary, KSAT Inc., is based in Denver. The company operates the world's largest commercial satellite ground station network, providing mission-critical infrastructure for the global space industry.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab, which acquired laser communications leader Mynaric earlier this year, provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components for commercial, government and national security customers. Its Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket. Its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations. The company's Neutron launch vehicle, currently in development, is designed to support constellation deployment, national security missions and exploration. Rocket Lab spacecraft and satellite components have supported more than 1,700 missions, including GPS, constellation and lunar, Mars and Venus exploration missions.

About Sony Space Communications Corp.

Sony Space Communications Corp. (SSCC), established in 2022, is a subsidiary of Sony Corp. dedicated to developing and manufacturing optical communication terminals for satellite-to-ground and inter-satellite communications. The company aims to support the next generation of space-based communications infrastructure and expand access to global real-time connectivity.

About NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a U.S. federal agency that provides science, services and environmental stewardship, including operating satellite systems for weather, climate and Earth observation.

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