KuCoin and Holdstation Partner to Transform Vietnam's Blockchain Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, one of the world's leading digital asset technology platforms, is excited to announce the strategic partnership with Holdstation, a prominent player in Vietnam's blockchain landscape known for its innovative all-in-one asset management and wallet solution. This collaboration aims to propel blockchain adoption and DeFi innovation, fostering initiatives that enhance education, support startups, and create integrated crypto solutions tailored specifically for Vietnam and beyond.

Through this partnership, KuCoin and Holdstation will jointly develop blockchain-enabled applications, enhance infrastructure, and implement start-up accelerator programs in Vietnam. Additionally, the partnership will roll out comprehensive blockchain education initiatives targeting local communities, universities, and broader business collaborations on a global scale.

"Partnering with KuCoin enables us to combine our local expertise with their global expertise, paving the way for significant advancements in blockchain innovation within Vietnam," said Trung Banh, Co-founder of Holdstation. "We are thrilled to support the community and contribute to the growth of a vibrant digital economy."

Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin, stated, "We are proud to establish this strategic relationship with HoldStation. The potential in the Vietnamese market is immense, and we are committed to supporting the local community for the digital economy and blockchain technology."

By joining forces, the partnership is poised to drive the adoption of millions of new users through the introduction of accessible and innovative tools. It also aims to fuel economic growth in Vietnam by empowering local blockchain startups to unlock their potential and build awareness through high-impact events designed to educate and provide local communities with exposure to the Web3 ecosystem through immersive learning experiences.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 30 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Holdstation

A next-generation DeFi wallet with a mission to bring decentralized finance tools and crypto accessibility to everyday users, particularly in emerging markets like Vietnam.

Holdstation continues to solidify its reputation as a leading force in the DeFi and Web3 space, boasting approximately 350,000 monthly active users. The platform has generated a total volume of $38 billion and over $3.1 million in fees. As one of the top 4 DEXs globally and the leader on ZKsync, Holdstation is driving innovation through multichain expansion, AI-powered initiatives, Account Abstraction and the introduction of features like prediction markets. Upcoming integrations with Berachain and WorldChain by Q4 2024 will boost liquidity and accessibility positions Holdstation for sustained growth and leadership in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg