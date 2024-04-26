Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner launches in India

Partners with House of Beauty to launch its iconic beauty brand exclusively at Sephora

MUMBAI, India, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylie Cosmetics, the global beauty phenomenon founded by Kylie Jenner, is thrilled to announce its launch in India, a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion. Partnering with House of Beauty, the leading beauty specialty company which brings coveted international beauty brands to India, Kylie Cosmetics' arrival has been long awaited by Indian beauty consumers. This partnership marks the first time the brand has partnered with an Indian omnichannel specialist like House of Beauty. Kylie Cosmetics is now available exclusively in 25 Sephora India stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.

"I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India – I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can't wait to share my collection with all my fans in India," said Kylie Jenner, Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. In 2015, Kylie Jenner embarked on her beauty business with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits - a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners. Since then, Kylie supported by Global beauty powerhouse Coty, have continued to expand her beauty empire around the world in over 50 countries, and across eye, complexion, and countless innovations in lip. The beauty line is carefully crafted with clean formulations and vegan ingredients that deliver on trend, high-quality, high-pigment, and high-performance formulations that fans around the world have come to love.

The launch collection includes the best-selling Matte and Velvet Lip Kits, as well as recent must-have launches such as Precision Pout Lip Liner, Power Plush Longwear Foundation, Kylash Volume Mascara, Power Plush Longwear Concealer and Tinted Butter Balm.

Launch Core Collection

Matte and Velvet Lip Kit: The perfect duos for creating velvety, demi-matte lip looks. Each kit includes a highly pigmented liquid lipstick and the fan favorite long-lasting lip liner. The liquid lipstick is a long lasting, comfortable and lightweight formula that effortlessly glides on lips. The creamy lip liner offers a 24-hour smudgeproof wear and pairs well with all lip textures.

Kylash Volume Mascara: For a full, lifted and defined lash look that feels weightless. Featuring a clean and vegan formula that doesn't compromise on performance, this mascara provides volume, length and holds curl.

Power Plush Longwear Foundation: A hydrating, instantly smoothing foundation with medium, buildable coverage and up to 12 hours of comfortable wear. This weightless formula seamlessly blends into the skin to blur fine lines, pores, and texture. It leaves a soft, cushiony feel with an airbrushed, satin finish that's not too dewy, not too matte, but the perfect in between.

Power Plush Longwear Concealer: A weightless, medium buildable concealer that brightens, blurs, and smooths to a natural, satin finish. Its hydrating formula offers flexible and highly comfortable wear with a cushiony, soft feel for up to 12 hours. This crease-proof, cake-free, multi-purpose concealer covers under eye circles, dark spots, and redness or can be used to highlight, bronze and contour.

About Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin

Inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, sold out in less than a minute and Kylie's direct-to-consumer retail concept disrupted the beauty industry. Her e-commerce site KylieCosmetics.com is now one of the most successful online stores in the world today and in March 2019, Kylie Cosmetics was recognized by Fast Company as one of the 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies' for "authentically connecting with an entire generation." In May 2019, Kylie launched her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, featuring products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types. In 2020, Coty acquired 51% of Kylie's beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. In July 2021, Kylie announced the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics as clean and vegan, with first-time global availability through select brick and mortar retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia along with a new Direct-to-Consumer website where consumers are able to shop both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

