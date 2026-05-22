La Trobe Corridor Opens Australian Pathway for Indian Startups

Australia's La Trobe University is boosting startup collaboration through its BioInnovation Corridor

BENGALURU, India, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian startups are turning to Australia as a catalyst for global expansion, with new cross-border programs opening access to investors, research networks and international markets. Australia's La Trobe University is strengthening these links through its India–Australia BioInnovation Corridor, connecting Melbourne's research ecosystem with Bengaluru's rapidly growing biotechnology startup base.

Dr Mohamed A.A, MD, Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre along with Professor Theo Farrell, VC, La Trobe University, Australia

Karnataka accounts for more than one-third of India's biotechnology industry, with Bengaluru widely recognised as the country's leading life-science innovation hub, making it a key source of startups seeking international expansion.

As startups from India pursue global growth, collaborations connecting Karnataka's innovation ecosystem with international research and commercialisation networks are becoming increasingly important. Through its India-Australia Catalyst program, La Trobe University supports startups exploring cross-border opportunities as part of the broader corridor linking Australia's research and innovation networks with India's biotechnology sector.

Developed in collaboration with the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, the initiative enables founders to engage with researchers, industry partners and venture investors across India and Australia, helping promising technologies move more rapidly from laboratory discovery to international markets. The catalyst program will provide mentorship, market-validation support and introductions to potential collaborators and investors in Australia and India, allowing startups to test technologies in new markets while building global partnerships.

Dr Cerasela Tanasescu, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at La Trobe University, said international collaboration was becoming essential for startups translating research into global innovation. "Startups today need international pathways from the earliest stages of growth," she said.

Dr Cerasela Tanasescu added, "By connecting Melbourne's research capability and industry networks with India's vibrant biotech startup ecosystem, the Bio Innovation Corridor helps founders validate technologies globally and accelerate the journey from discovery to impact."

Dr Mohamed Adil A.A, Managing Director of the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, said the collaboration expanded global opportunities for India's biotechnology entrepreneurs.

"Karnataka has played a central role in shaping India's biotechnology ecosystem, with startups driving innovation across healthcare, agriculture and industrial biotechnology. The Bio Innovation Corridor with La Trobe University is helping connect Indian biotech startups to global research systems, where early-stage ideas can be tested, refined and taken towards international application," he added.

The India–Australia Bio Innovation Corridor connects two of the Indo-Pacific region's leading life science ecosystems -Victoria's research and innovation sector and Karnataka's biotechnology industry creating new opportunities for startup growth, research collaboration and cross-border investment.

Read more: https://www.latrobe.edu.au/industry-and-community/la-trobe-industry/catalyst

For more information about the program, contact:

Chetan Kavitake

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Ph: +91 82377 17661

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Niv Prabhu

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