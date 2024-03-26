Laconic Partners with Quantum Commodity Intelligence (QCI) for Daily Carbon Market Data

-- Laconic's SADAR™ NCM Platform Leverages QCIs Carbon Pricing, Trade Data, and Market News for Better Informed Financial Decision Making --

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( Laconic ), today announced a strategic partnership with Quantum Commodity Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in carbon credit price discovery and carbon market news. As part of this agreement, QCI's carbon price assessments and market news for the global energy transition markets will be available to Laconic's customers through SADAR™ NCM (Natural Capital Monetization), the world's leading trusted carbon data management and interchange platform.

The SADAR™ NCM platform provides the much-needed structured information interchange required for carbon markets to function properly at scale. With the ability to harmonize, reference, and exchange carbon-linked information via a robust immutable datastore where data can only be appended, never altered or deleted, the SADAR™ NCM platform gives the carbon market ecosystem a trusted digital chain of custody for all carbon-linked activity.

With QCI data directly integrated into the SADAR™ NCM platform on a daily basis, trading houses, financiers, carbon project developers, corporations, governments, consultants and service providers have the most up-to-date, relevant information in a single platform. This allows all carbon market stakeholders to make financial investment decisions based on potential carbon investments and to monitor their current holdings.

Combined with SADAR™ NCM's synthetic basket and investment tools, QCI daily pricing data will enable carbon originators, traders and carbon warehousers to organize, monitor and track their positions, holdings, and custom baskets along with historical retirements in real time.

"Democratizing environmental data is at the core of our mission," said Andrew Goodwin, Director of Partnerships at Quantum Commodity Intelligence. "By integrating our carbon pricing data and market news with the Laconic SADAR™ NCM platform, the carbon market is strengthened through a common set of trusted data available to all ecosystem participants," he added.

"QCI's proven methodology for creating accurate price assessments will be invaluable to our customers when analyzing their carbon offset certifications," said Nicola von Schroeter, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Laconic. "We are delighted to add Quantum Commodity Intelligence to our growing partner network and make their vital data seamlessly available to our customers."

About Quantum Commodity Intelligence

Quantum is an independent price reporting agency (PRA) for the global energy transition markets. As the leader in carbon credit price discovery and carbon market news, Quantum helps customers transition to greener, cleaner energy by providing daily energy news, price assessments, and trade data. Quantum specializes in market data for oil, biofuels, carbon offsets, and zero-carbon ammonia industries.

Quantum is an employee-owned company founded in 2021 with headquarters in London, United Kingdom, and has offices in Paris, Dubai, Singapore, and the United States. Visit QCI at www.qcintel.com.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, Singapore, and Bali. For more information, please visit www.laconicglobal.com .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Laconic Media Contact:

Elke Heiss

[email protected]

Quantum Commodity Intelligence Media Contact:

Aric Pereira

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371293/Laconic_NCM_Logo.jpg