LaLiga and Epsom College join forces for LaLiga Academy Malaysia, a pioneering football and academics venture

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga and Epsom College in Malaysia have partnered to open the LaLiga Academy Malaysia ("Academy") on the school's 50-acre campus in Bandar Enstek, just outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Epsom's partnership with LaLiga highlights the school's ongoing commitment to providing a world-class holistic education that blends sports and academics in equal measure, to students across Asia.

The LaLiga Academy Malaysia will welcome players from 8 to 18 years of age to train under the guidelines of the LaLiga Methodology, whilst completing their full-time education, including IGCSEs and A-Levels, at Epsom. The Academy will be led by a Technical Director from LaLiga and will ensure that their leading training concepts are appropriately disseminated for the comprehensive development of youth football players.

The Academy will be the latest addition to Epsom's Sports Academies, combining high performance sports training and world-class academics. "Our Sports Academies, in partnership with leaders across the various sports, provide an ecosystem for students to explore their sporting passion at a high level. We launched our partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou, the Mouratoglou Tennis Programme in 2022, and have recently launched the ECM Golf Academy to help students realise their sporting dreams. We are now thrilled to be launching the LaLiga Academy Malaysia to give young aspiring footballers the opportunity to polish their skills with the renowned LaLiga methodology." says Mark Lankester, CEO of the EDUC8 group.