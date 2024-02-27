Landis+Gyr and SPAN Announce Partnership to Unlock Electrification and DER Flexibility at the Grid Edge

SAN FRANCISCO and CHAM, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February 26, 2024 – SPAN and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced a strategic partnership to cost-effectively advance electrification, create grid flexibility, and build resilience. The collaboration brings together two energy industry leaders to help utilities improve utilization of existing assets, unlock Distributed Energy Resource (DER) flexibility management, and enhance customer engagement.

Landis+Gyr and SPAN - Integrated Panel

Modern utilities face many competing pressures, amplified by consumer adoption of DERs, regulatory focus on vehicle and home electrification, and ambitious commitments to decarbonize the grid. Utilities must meet renewable energy deployment goals while maintaining grid stability, and upgrade aging infrastructure to electrify homes and vehicles while keeping customer bills low. In addition, end customers and regulators expect customer empowerment to manage both their energy cost as well as their carbon footprint. Through this new partnership, SPAN and Landis+Gyr are combining best-in-class energy management solutions with industry leading grid edge intelligence to help utilities navigate this difficult landscape.

The co-innovated solution reimagines the interface between the home and the distribution grid, delivering a whole-home multi-asset virtual power plant (VPP), as well as offering unique tangible benefits to both utilities and end consumers, including:

Extends useful life of existing equipment

Intelligently manages loads to defer or avoid upgrades for homes and the distribution grid Provides device-level high-resolution continuous waveform submetering

Unprecedented load visibility for analytics and simple measurement & verification Allows control of the highest value loads with whole-home context

Orchestrates home loads based on real-time concurrent usage and customer preferences Delivers superior homeowner experience

Provides customers total visibility and choice in load management priorities and participation

"The collaboration with Landis+Gyr allows us to advance AMI through device-level intelligence and control. Landis+Gyr's high-resolution continuous waveform sensing, networking, and software capabilities perfectly complement SPAN's household level energy orchestration capabilities, allowing us to amplify grid-level benefits and improve utilization of existing infrastructure. Furthermore, SPAN's Home App empowers customers, providing critical transparency and prioritization of DERs, improving customer awareness of energy usage, and enabling enrollment in demand flexibility programs," said Arch Rao, CEO of SPAN. "We're thrilled to be working with Landis+Gyr to help utilities enable grid flexibility and advance their decarbonization programs."

As the initial joint product from the partnership, Landis+Gyr and SPAN will offer an industry-first grid edge solution with circuit-level billing-grade metering, DER visibility, and controls. Addressing the increasing power demand driven by electrification of transportation and buildings will require new and innovative ways of managing the load at each premise. The joint product will improve utilization of existing utility infrastructure in addition to enabling utilities to avoid costly and time-consuming secondary distribution service upgrades by balancing loads to maintain peak power of the premise within the existing capabilities of the grid, furthering home and transportation electrification.

"The partnership between Landis+Gyr and SPAN not only expands our flexibility management platform, which enables utilities to ensure grid stability and reliability, but also helps them reduce costly grid infrastructure investments required for electrification. We're particularly excited to bring SPAN's service upgrade avoidance capabilities and intuitive app experience to our customers to empower both utilities and end consumers to drive energy efficiency and flexibility," Werner Lieberherr, CEO of Landis+Gyr added. "The collaborative solution innovated by our two companies will revolutionize the way end consumers and utilities combine their efforts to manage energy better and decarbonize the grid as a result."

SPAN and Landis+Gyr plan to evaluate the offering with US utilities, starting with pilots this year. By innovating on decarbonization-focused grid-edge products, the collaboration will help utilities and consumers support the energy transition in a smarter and more sustainable way.

The new product and partnership will be presented at DistribuTECH 2024 in Orlando, Florida from February 27-29. To find out more, visit Landis+Gyr's booth #2401 and SPAN's booth #2019.

About SPAN:

SPAN's mission is to enable electrification for all, decarbonizing the built environment by removing barriers to electrification while providing a holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy. SPAN is developing products that provide an intuitive energy management interface for the home, with the belief that powering your home with clean energy should be a simple and delightful experience that is technology-forward and human-centered. SPAN has grown from a core team of four to 200+ employees, with panels installed nationwide in 50 states. For more information, go to span.io.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

