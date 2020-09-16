LANXESS India donates six ventilators to hospitals in Thane

Extends critical medical support of over INR 1 crore

Takes overall aid to INR 3.5 crore in 2020 in fight against COVID-19

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, specialty chemicals company LANXESS today donated six ventilators worth over INR 1 crore to Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital and Bethany Hospital in Thane. Both hospitals have been provided with three ventilators each. The donation was done as part of the company's CSR initiative for 2020-2021.

The hospitals, located in Thane will use these ventilators for treatment of patients from neighboring areas. LANXESS has been proactively collaborating with authorities and medical institutions in its concerted efforts to help local community in fighting the pandemic.

In the past months, LANXESS India has undertaken various initiatives with regards to minimizing the impact of COVID-19. This includes financial support of INR 2 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) and donation of relief material worth INR 30 lakhs to local authorities in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This also included collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, through which the company provided over 30,000 free meals to the needy.

LANXESS helped in reducing cross contamination of coronavirus by donating 1 tonne of its highly effective surface disinfectant, Rely+On™ Virkon™ to the BMC and TMC through the Government of Maharashtra relief co-ordination center.

Dr. Sameep Sohoni, MS Ortho, DNB Ortho, FICS(USA), Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital said, "We are grateful to LANXESS India for donating these ventilators to us as it is the most important equipment which is required in the management of Covid patients in ICU and who have low oxygen levels. We thank the management of LANXESS India for this support and are sure that this donation would help us save more lives and will also give a moral boost to our team that has been working tirelessly for Covid patients for the past 5 months."

Thanking LANXESS for its support, Vijay Lakka, COO, Bethany Hospital said, "LANXESS India's donation of these high-end ventilators at this juncture enables our hospital to try save more lives, especially when there is a huge shortage globally for critical-care equipment. These specific ventilators equipped with High-flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) therapy can provide respiratory support for patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure and can also prevent subsequent intubation in this pandemic situation. Thank you for being part of our community and stepping up to do what very few have accomplished in these difficult times."

Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India commented, "In these challenging times, medical institutions and their infrastructure have witnessed tremendous stress. Having identified this as a critical area that needs immediate attention, we have made a humble attempt in easing out the pressure. Our contribution is specially aimed at making critical care available and enhancing life-saving infrastructure in these hospitals. We are hoping to make a significant difference in our society and will continue to help the community at large in fighting the pandemic."

About Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital

Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital has been serving people of Thane city and district since 2002 at its 100 bed tertiary care facility in Thane. The hospital's journey as a dedicated Covid hospital began on 17th April 2020 and till now it has treated more than 1100 COVID-19 patients from Thane city and neighbouring areas.

About Bethany Hospital

Bethany Hospital owned and managed by Bethany Trust was found in the year 1997 with the core belief that every life is a precious Gift of God and deserves our utmost attention. At this 190 bedded tertiary care facility during this COVID-19 Pandemic more than 900 patients were treated for COVID-19 and the Hospital continues to serve the needy at large.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 6.8 billion in 2019. The company currently has about 14,300 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

