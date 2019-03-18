Largest SEMICON China Opens: Smart Tech, Industry Growth, Workforce Development in Focus

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMICON China 2019, the world's largest semiconductor conference and exhibition, opens tomorrow and will highlight the global electronics manufacturing industry's twin opportunities to build the workforce of the future and develop Smart technologies critical to industry growth. Expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors, SEMICON China gathers industry leaders and visionaries for insights into the latest developments, innovations and trends in the electronics industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836696/SEMICON_CHINA_Logo.jpg

March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, SEMICON China 2019 offers the latest perspectives and networking opportunities across the entire semiconductor supply chain including IC design, manufacturing, packaging/testing, and equipment and materials. SEMICON China 2019 is concurrent with FPD China 2019.

The record 4,000 booths from more than 1,200 exhibitors at SEMICON China 2019 reflect the region's sharp rise as a major force in the global semiconductor industry. In 2018, China's surge in fab investment thrust it past Taiwan as the second largest capital equipment market in the world, behind only Korea. China plans more new fab projects than any other region in the world from 2017 to 2020 as it continues its drive to build a strong, self-sustaining semiconductor supply chain.

Grand Opening Keynote Lineup

Keynote speakers from world-class companies will offer insights into global business and technology trends and market opportunities in light of China's semiconductor industry growth.

SEMICON China 2019 keynotes include:

SEMICON China targets critical industry topics with forums and conferences including:

Smart Transportation Forum

Advanced Manufacturing Forum

Memory Strategic Forum

Power & Compound Semiconductor International Forum

MSIG Conference on AI + IoT

China Display Conference

Innovation and Investment

AI-enabled Smart Application Opportunities and IC Design Solutions

With workforce development critical to sustaining innovation and industry growth, SEMICON China 2019 introduces its first SEMI Workforce Pavilion and SEMI Workforce CXO Talent Forum. The new pavilion provides interview and career guidance opportunities for college students as chief experience officers (CXOs) convene for a panel discussion and meet with students to share career insights.

CSTIC 2019, China's most influential international microelectronics forum, will be held in conjunction with SEMICON China 2019. The March 18-19 event brings together experts from industry, academia, and research institutions to offer the latest updates on market dynamics, industry trends and technology innovation.

Follow SEMICON China:

WeChat: SEMIChina

Twitter: #SEMICONChina, @SEMIconex

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,260 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Association Contacts

Cherry Sun

SEMI China

Email: hxsun@semi.org

Phone: +86.21.6027.8548

Michael Hall

SEMI Headquarters

Email: mhall@semi.org

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.semi.org



SOURCE SEMI