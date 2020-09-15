Laserfiche and Fujitsu Australia Support Registered NGOs and Government, Education and Healthcare Organizations with Digital Workplace Solution Bundle during COVID-19

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced an exclusive solution bundle with Fujitsu Australia Limited, one of the largest information and communications technology (ICT) solution providers in the Australasia marketplace, to support digital transformation efforts for registered NGOs and government, education and healthcare organizations in Oceania. Until Dec. 31, 2020, eligible applicants in the region can claim three months of Laserfiche Cloud for free, bundled with a Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-800R.

"The COVID-19 pandemic represents a major disruption to public and community services throughout the region," said Laserfiche Vice President of International Business Sean Tang. "Working with Fujitsu, Laserfiche is committed to help organizations at the front lines of this crisis alleviate operational burdens, as well as enable business continuity and remote work capabilities while also effectively addressing beneficiary, citizen, student and patient needs."

Leveraging Laserfiche Cloud and the Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-800R as an end-to-end solution package, users can implement the software and hardware bundle to optimize a variety of document management processes organization-wide. Enabling users to optimize and streamline key processes while navigating periods of social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, the bundle is an extension of other COVID-19 relief initiatives driven by Laserfiche and Fujitsu in Oceania and North America.

"As countries throughout the region are combatting the latest waves of the pandemic, we are eager to provide the tools to help organizations connect digitally with clients and communities to respond to their needs during this unprecedented time," said Head of Portfolio, Fujitsu Products Peter Uher. "We are dedicated to working with Laserfiche to support organizations carrying out these necessary public services."

To learn more about the Laserfiche Cloud-Fujitsu fi-800R Bundle for registered NGOs and government, education and healthcare organizations in Oceania, click here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

