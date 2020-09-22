Laserfiche Partners with Fujitsu Australia to Provide Enterprise Content Management Software and Scanner Hardware Packages to Enable Digital Workplaces During COVID-19

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced a solution bundle with Fujitsu Australia Limited, one of the largest information and communications technology (ICT) solution providers in the Australasia marketplace. Until Dec. 31, 2020, customers in the Oceania region can receive a free Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-800R upon subscribing to Laserfiche Cloud.

"Working with Fujitsu, Laserfiche is committed to empowering organizations through digital transformation and process automation during this pandemic," said Laserfiche Vice President of International Business Sean Tang. "Combining Laserfiche's proven enterprise content management software and Fujitsu's world-class scanning hardware enables business solutions that enhance remote collaboration and strengthen business continuity. We are excited to work with Fujitsu to help kick-start technology-driven initiatives and support our global community."

Laserfiche Cloud is a SaaS-based enterprise content management platform that allows users to digitally capture, store and manage content, and automate business processes in a secure cloud environment, offering both flexibility and scalability. Third-party integration capabilities allow organizations to achieve greater efficiency by connecting core business applications and eliminating data redundancy. Paired with the Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-800R — a compact and highly efficient document scanner with advanced image processing functions — Laserfiche enables users to optimize organization-wide document management and end-to-end business processes.

Offering these tools as a solution package, Laserfiche and Fujitsu have worked and consulted with users based in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Pacific Island countries to develop, operate and support solutions for unique business needs. Both companies have helped organizations transition to digital offices throughout the region in industries traditionally reliant on paper-based manual processes, including healthcare, finance, legal services and shipping.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt business activities throughout the region, the importance of digital transformation has never been clearer," said Head of Portfolio, Fujitsu Products Peter Uher. "Organizations are looking to technology for the means to connect with clients and customers remotely, while also assessing their long-term goals. We are dedicated to providing solutions that support businesses and their communities during these unprecedented times."

To learn more about the Laserfiche Cloud-Fujitsu fi-800R Bundle, click here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

