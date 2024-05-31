Last Day Today to Register for Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow'; Submit Your Entries before 5 PM IST

'Environment Champion', the winning team of Youth Track to receive INR 50 Lakh grant for incubation whilst 'Community Champion', the winning team of School Track to receive INR 25 Lakh grant for prototype advancement.

Solve for Tomorrow aims at fostering innovation and addressing societal challenges with a global perspective.

NEW DELHI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand has called for final entries for the third edition of its flagship CSR initiative - 'Solve for Tomorrow'. The submission window of the national education and innovation competition will close at 5:00 pm on May 31, 2024. The students who believe they have an idea that could potentially solve global challenges should apply on www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow.

Last Day Today to Register for Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow'; Entries to be Submitted before 5 PM IST

This year, the 'Solve for Tomorrow' programme was introduced with two distinct tracks – School Track and Youth Track, each dedicated to championing a specific theme and targeted towards different age groups. Today is the last day to submit the entries for a competition that would open doors to endless learning opportunities and would inculcate a spirit of innovation in young minds.

Where can the students apply: www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

Till when: 5 PM IST on May 31, 2024

Here are some compelling reasons to apply for this national innovation and education competition:

Separate Track for School Students: For the first time, school students aged 16-17 years have a dedicated 'school track,' alongside the 'youth track' for those aged 18-22. This provides a unique platform for younger students to showcase their innovative ideas under the theme of 'community and inclusion.' This also provides equal opportunities and a level-playing field to students of different age groups.





For the first time, school students aged 16-17 years have a dedicated 'school track,' alongside the 'youth track' for those aged 18-22. This provides a unique platform for younger students to showcase their innovative ideas under the theme of 'community and inclusion.' This also provides equal opportunities and a level-playing field to students of different age groups. 5-Day Innovation Walk at Samsung Research & Development Centres: Semi-finalist teams will have the unique opportunity to visit Samsung's Research & Development centres in India . The experiential learning will help participants fine-tune their ideas for prototyping. During the innovation walk, the teams will participate in a variety of sessions with the leadership of Samsung India. On the last day, the Top 20 teams from each track will compete at a pitch event at IIT Delhi.





Semi-finalist teams will have the unique opportunity to visit Samsung's Research & Development centres in . The experiential learning will help participants fine-tune their ideas for prototyping. During the innovation walk, the teams will participate in a variety of sessions with the leadership of Samsung India. On the last day, the Top 20 teams from each track will compete at a pitch event at IIT Delhi. Prizes for Ages 14-17: After the Top 50 shortlists, 10 semi-finalists teams will advance to the innovation walk, where they will attend workshops at Samsung's Research & Development centres and regional headquarters, followed by a National Pitch Event, where these 10 semi-finalists will pitch their ideas to a jury at IIT Delhi. As a reward, each team will receive a grant of INR 20,000 for prototype development and the latest Samsung Galaxy Tablets. Selected from the National Pitch Event, 5 finalist teams will undergo one-on-one training and pitch their solutions to a grand jury, with each team receiving a grant of INR 1 Lakh for prototype enhancement besides the latest Galaxy Watch for all participants. The winning team at the Grand Finale will be declared as the 'Community Champion' of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a seed grant of INR 25 lakh for prototype advancement and exciting Samsung Galaxy products for their school.





After the Top 50 shortlists, 10 semi-finalists teams will advance to the innovation walk, where they will attend workshops at Samsung's Research & Development centres and regional headquarters, followed by a National Pitch Event, where these 10 semi-finalists will pitch their ideas to a jury at IIT Delhi. As a reward, each team will receive a grant of INR 20,000 for prototype development and the latest Samsung Galaxy Tablets. Selected from the National Pitch Event, 5 finalist teams will undergo one-on-one training and pitch their solutions to a grand jury, with each team receiving a grant of INR 1 Lakh for prototype enhancement besides the latest Galaxy Watch for all participants. The winning team at the Grand Finale will be declared as the 'Community Champion' of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a seed grant of INR 25 lakh for prototype advancement and exciting Samsung Galaxy products for their school. Prizes for Ages 18-22: After the Top 50 shortlists, 10 semi-finalists teams will advance to the innovation walk, where they will attend workshops at Samsung's Research & Development centres and regional headquarters, followed by a National Pitch Event, where these 10 semi-finalists will pitch their ideas to a jury at IIT Delhi. As a reward, each team will receive a grant of INR 20,000 for prototype development and the latest Samsung Galaxy Laptops. Selected from the National Pitch Event, 5 finalist teams will undergo one-on-one training and pitch their solutions to a grand jury, with each team receiving a grant of INR 1 Lakh for prototype enhancement besides the latest Galaxy Z Flip smartphone for all participants. The winning team at the Grand Finale will be declared as the 'Environment Champion' of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a grant of INR 50 lakh for incubation and exciting Samsung Galaxy products for their college.





After the Top 50 shortlists, 10 semi-finalists teams will advance to the innovation walk, where they will attend workshops at Samsung's Research & Development centres and regional headquarters, followed by a National Pitch Event, where these 10 semi-finalists will pitch their ideas to a jury at IIT Delhi. As a reward, each team will receive a grant of INR 20,000 for prototype development and the latest Samsung Galaxy Laptops. Selected from the National Pitch Event, 5 finalist teams will undergo one-on-one training and pitch their solutions to a grand jury, with each team receiving a grant of INR 1 Lakh for prototype enhancement besides the latest Galaxy Z Flip smartphone for all participants. The winning team at the Grand Finale will be declared as the 'Environment Champion' of Solve for Tomorrow 2024 and will receive a grant of INR 50 lakh for incubation and exciting Samsung Galaxy products for their college. Networking Opportunities: From the ideation phase to building their own prototypes, participants will connect with like-minded individuals, professionals, leaders, and potential collaborators, expanding their professional networks.

First launched in the US in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow is currently operational in 63 countries globally and has seen over 2.3 million young people participate worldwide.

Samsung Electronics' global CSR vision of 'Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People' is committed to providing education to young people around the world to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Read more stories on Samsung Electronics' CSR efforts on our CSR webpage http://csr.samsung.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For latest news on Samsung India, please visit Samsung India Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/in. For Hindi, log on to Samsung Newsroom Bharat at https://news.samsung.com/bharat. You can also follow us on Twitter @SamsungNewsIN.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2426929/Samsung_Solve_for_Tomorrow.jpg