Latest Technological Innovation to Boost the EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Exclusive Report [213 pages] by Research Dive

The EV charging infrastructure market is predicted to grow at a steady pace. The AC power supply type will be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region will showcase profitable opportunities across the global market.

PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The point that is used to connect electric vehicles as well as recharge them is what one would call EV charging infrastructure. These EV charging networks deliver multiple uses such as fleet charging, parking chargeability at home, or the workplace. Some of these electric vehicle infrastructures have more advanced capabilities such as fast charging smart metering, network connectivity, which enables a host of potential applications.

Report Highlights

The report provides comprehensive insights into the prospects, key segments, constraints, drivers, and leading players in the EV charging infrastructure industry worldwide.

Key Features of the Market:

According to Research Dive, the Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market accounted for $1,700 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.9%, generating a revenue of $18,589.0 million by 2026.

in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.9%, generating a revenue of by 2026. The AC charging type is anticipated to be the most profitable segment in the forecast period and display the highest market share.

The private charging segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the global market.

The flourishing economy in Asia-Pacific is predicted to make this region a hub of lucrative investment opportunities.

Forces Controlling the Growth of the Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market:

Pollutant emissions from diesel-powered vehicles need strong government policies to promote renewable fuels and technological advancements of automobiles to boost environmental efficiency. The increased demand for environmentally friendly vehicles is a significant factor in the growth of the EV charging infrastructure industry. However, technical advances combined with substantial investments in the production of Electronics charging infrastructure are also expected to drive global market growth.

On the other hand, the growth of the global EV charge infrastructure industry is projected to drop at a hefty price of fast-charging stations. In the next years, PV (Photovoltaic) based electric car charging stations can fulfill the increased energy demand by electric vehicles. The main focus of this technology is on economic and technical feasibility.

In addition, the potential for pollutant reduction in nitrogen oxides, CO2, and SO is provided for PV based electric vehicles. Such developments in network charging are expected to generate tremendous prospects for the growth of the international market.

Top 10 Leading Companies in EV Charging Infrastructure Market and Recent Developments

1. Tesla, Inc.

2. ABB

3. Eaton Corporation

4. ChargePoint, Inc.

5. ClipperCreek, Inc.

6. General Electric

7. Honeywell International Inc

8. Pod Point

9. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

10. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.

Product development, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategies opted by the companies operating in this market. Top companies with new technology would have a strong chance of success in the rapidly growing market with their EV charging infrastructure.

Market Prospects

In a nutshell, it can finally be expected that this upward trend of the EV charging infrastructure will not be slowing down anytime soon.

The increasing adoption of EVs and the growing demand for high-speed charging of these EVs are two massive factors driving the market growth for EV charging infrastructure . Additionally, the returns on investment of these EV charging infrastructures are high due to government subsidies and eco-friendly trends.

