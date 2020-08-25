Lavelle Networks announcing Karthik Madhava as CTO

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavelle Networks, a leading Networking Solution Provider, announced Karthik Madhava (Founder, Lavelle Networks) as the Chief Technology Officer.

Karthik has broad experience in shaping products to make the quality of experience superior to the users. In his two decades of experience, he has been a conduit between businesses, users, and products. With a tremendous amount of technical domain knowledge and IP, he will be providing technical direction to the company to ace the Enterprise Networking Market. His work includes Cloud Computing, Distributed Systems, Telecommunications, System-Architecture, Security, Virtualization and Wireless. He has first-hand experience in the tasks involved in delivering well-designed, useful software, in the roles of Developer, Technical Prime, Team Leader, System Architect, Solution Architect and Product Manager.

Karthik stated, "As the technologies and products evolve to transform the world into a digital world, I thrive to create products that shape this digital disruption and transformation."

Growing fast with nearly 100 enterprises, 10,000 places of business connected, and delivering the best network experience to its customers, this is yet another indication of Lavelle Networks' intent to continue to innovate and shape the future of Software Defined Networking.

Shyamal Kumar, Founder & CEO, reflects, "We have established a runaway success in under 5 years in the hotly contested enterprise SD-WAN market. As founders, we are always pushing the boundaries on growth and innovation. Karthik Madhava, is taking on the role of Chief Technology Officer to pursue our ambitious roadmap on new technologies for network and security automation. We are also actively participating in industry bodies like the MEF to build the exciting future ahead for enterprise internet platforms and services."

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience ensuring enterprises in turn are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for large enterprises and mid size organizations that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com.

