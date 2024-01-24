Lavelle Networks Clinches Coveted CIO CHOICE 2024 Recognition, Marking its 5th triumph in 6 Years

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavelle Networks, a leading provider of software-defined networking solutions, has once again emerged triumphant at the CIO CHOICE 2024, securing the title of the most Trusted Brand in the SD-WAN Platform category. This prestigious recognition marks Lavelle Networks' fifth win in the last six years, establishing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in the dynamic world of information and communication technology (ICT).

Thrilled and honored: Lavelle Networks team basks in the glory of receiving the CIO CHOICE 2024 recognition, a testament to our commitment to excellence in the ever-evolving world of ICT

The CIO CHOICE 2024 RED CARPET NIGHT, hosted in Mumbai on January 19, 2024, witnessed over 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders from across the country coming together to celebrate the industry's finest. Lavelle Networks was honored at the exclusive felicitation ceremony produced by CORE Media, with KPMG serving as the Knowledge Partner.

CIO CHOICE is the "Seal of Trust" bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs. The winning brands of the CIO Choice Recognition are chosen based on a unique pan - India voting platform, wherein CIOs and Digital leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process.

This year's advisory panel consisted of 9 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders –

Ayan De , Head – Enterprise Technology – HDFC Life.

, Head – Enterprise Technology – HDFC Life. Kaustubh Dabral , Global CIO – Dabur India.

, Global CIO – Dabur India. Mahesh Ramamoorthy , CIO – Yes Bank.

, CIO – Yes Bank. Narrottam Sharma, CIO – Jubilant FoodWorks.

Saurabh Tiwari , CTO – PolicyBazaar

, CTO – PolicyBazaar Sumi Vivek , Chief Digital & Transformation Officer – Tata Electronics.

, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer – Tata Electronics. Vinod Gopinathan , CIO – Ashok Leyland .

, CIO – . Vipin Gupta , CTO – Starbucks India.

, CTO – Starbucks India. VV Balaji, CTO – ICICI Bank.

Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media, congratulated Lavelle Networks on this remarkable achievement, stating, "Congratulations to Lavelle Networks for achieving the prestigious CIO CHOICE 2024 title. As a five-time winner in the last six years, Lavelle Networks continues to stand out as a trailblazer in delivering an exceptional experience to its enterprise customers. In a rapidly evolving digital economy, where technology is the driving force for business expansion, this accomplishment is truly commendable. The significant trust bestowed upon Lavelle Networks by India's CIOs and Digital Leaders highlights their consistent excellence and dedication to innovation."

Lavelle Networks' ScaleAOn SD-WAN solution, built on 100% SDN technology, has been a key player in accelerating the digital transformation journey for enterprises across various sectors. With unparalleled network uptime and a commitment to delivering top-notch solutions, Lavelle Networks has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses undergoing digital evolution.

Expressing his delight, Shyamal Kumar, CEO at Lavelle Networks, said, "Winning this recognition five times in six years is an unbelievable achievement. It's a testimony to our excellence in customer support, product stability, execution focus. When it comes to customers, we work as a flat team, and I think the years of hard work are now bringing recognition."

Lavelle Networks' consistent recognition at the CIO CHOICE awards underscores its leadership in the SD-WAN space and its ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for enterprises navigating the digital landscape.

For more information, visit www.lavellenetworks.com.

About Lavelle Networks:

Lavelle Networks' ScaleAOn SD-WAN solution, with its 100% SDN technology, is designed for scale and unparalleled network uptime, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital journey with a secure and internet-driven network.

About CORE Media:

CORE Media (Centre of Recognition & Excellence), founded in 2012, is a multi-platform new-age niche media company that owns and operates proprietary marketing events, account-based marketing (ABM) solutions, and digital platforms with a focus on ICT Enterprises, the CIO Community, and Technology Startups.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325744/Lavelle_Networks_CIO_CHOICE.jpg