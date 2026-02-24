LBB Specialties Expands Industrial Specialties Portfolio with Kemitura

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, today announced a new authorized distribution partnership with Kemitura to offer Kemitura's fumed silica products to customers across the United States and Canada.

Through this partnership, LBB Specialties will distribute KemituraSil® fumed silica into the C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) markets, further strengthening its Industrial Specialties portfolio. The collaboration expands LBB Specialties' ability to support customers with high-performance materials and application-driven technical solutions.

KemituraSil® fumed silica is available in both hydrophilic and hydrophobic grades and is widely used for thixotropy control, thickening, reinforcement, free-flow and anti-caking performance, insulation filling, and binding applications. These solutions support a broad range of end uses, including coatings, adhesives and sealants, elastomers, silicones, composites, paper, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical formulations.

Manufactured in Ukraine since 1977, Kemitura's fumed silica products are backed by decades of technical expertise and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, safety, and continuous product development. Kemitura's approach emphasizes substitution strategies that help replace traditional chemistries with more environmentally responsible alternatives.

As an authorized distributor, LBB Specialties will work closely with customers and partners to develop new business opportunities for Kemitura's fumed silica technologies while delivering formulation support, market insight, and reliable supply across North America.

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Kemitura

Founded in 1941, Kemitura Group is a chemical and technical corporation serving multiple global industries with both specialty chemicals and technical equipment. The company's name—derived from Kemi (chemistry) and Futura (future)—reflects its long-standing commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and close collaboration with customers.

