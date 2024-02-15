LDRA Announces the 8th Edition of the ESSS: Embedded Safety and Security Summit 2024

Focusing on Building Resilient Embedded Systems by Embracing Quality, Safety and Security, this edition will be a remarkable return to physical gatherings after two years of virtual engagements.

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LDRA, the leading innovator in embedded systems and technology, is excited to announce the much-awaited return of the Embedded Safety and Security Summit (ESSS) as a physical event scheduled across India during the month of July for the year 2024.

The summit will be held in four vibrant cities across India, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in insightful discussions, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations with leading minds in the field. The cities hosting the event include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, each chosen for its strategic significance in the embedded systems landscape.

Mark your Calendar:

Bengaluru – July 16, 2024

Chennai – July 18, 2024

– Pune – July 23, 2024

– Hyderabad – July 25, 2024

After two years of continuous virtual engagements, this in-person summit promises to be a grand gathering of industry experts, professionals, and thought leaders worldwide. With the theme "Building Resilient Embedded Systems by Embracing Quality, Safety and Security", the ESSS 2024 welcomes professionals, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry enthusiasts to participate actively and contribute to the success of this transformative event.

Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA, said, "The ESSS 2024 will be a celebration of knowledge sharing and nurturing innovation. Our summit is not just a conference; it's a collaborative effort with our partners and clients to fortify the foundations of embedded systems. Let's come together once again to share knowledge and drive advancements that will shape a safer and more secure world."

The summit aims to address the critical challenges and opportunities in building resilient systems by integrating quality, safety, and security measures. As industries continue to evolve, the need for robust and adaptable embedded systems has never been more pressing. ESSS 2024 will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering collaboration among professionals from various sectors.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Embedded Safety and Security Summit in its physical form after two successful years of virtual editions. While virtual events have been a valuable way to connect, nothing beats the energy and comradeship that a face-to-face gathering provides," said Shinto Joseph, Director-South East Asia Operation, LDRA.

For further updates and detailed information on event registration, speaker proposals and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.embedded-safety-security.com.

About ESSS™

Focusing on the safety and security aspects of critical embedded systems, the Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) is an exclusive arena for the whole embedded community to acquire knowledge, engage in discussions, and foster growth. LDRA drives this successful initiative with support from partners, clients, industrial & professional bodies and government agencies. Learn more at www.embedded-safety-security.com.

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with associated companies in the United States, Germany, and India, coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:



Neeraja Nair,

Asst. Manager Marketing Communications, LDRA

Email – [email protected]

Tel: +91-80-40808707

