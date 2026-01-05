CHANDIGARH, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly celebrates ten distinguished personalities whose leadership, creativity, and influence are shaping India's dynamic growth story across diverse domains. From visionary business leaders and trailblazing entrepreneurs to social activists, filmmakers, designers, sports professionals, infrastructure pioneers, and accomplished writers, these changemakers represent the spirit of a new India driven by purpose and progress.

Leadership Beyond Boundaries: India's Visionaries Driving Multi-Sector Transformation

Each honoree has carved a unique path—building enterprises, transforming communities, redefining creative expression, strengthening infrastructure, promoting sportsmanship, and contributing powerful ideas through the written word. Their journeys reflect resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to nation-building. Together, they embody a growing movement of excellence that transcends industries, inspires future generations, and lays the foundation for sustainable and inclusive development.

Dr. Luv Bhardwaj: Dr. Luv Bhardwaj stands as a distinguished example of ethical entrepreneurship and service-oriented leadership in contemporary India. A graduate in Political Science from Ramjas College, he began his journey in the export sector with the founding of Rangoli Export in 1994, laying the foundation for a business philosophy rooted in integrity and purpose. Over the years, he expanded into FMCG, early-childhood education, and legal services through ventures such as Richfield Industries, Udgam Pre School, and Vista Law Partners. His work reflects a belief that enterprise must balance growth with empathy and cultural values. Honoured with an Honorary Doctorate and global excellence awards, he continues to inspire through service, mentorship, and his forthcoming book Dharmachar, which translates timeless Indian wisdom for modern leadership.

Apong Gyadi Taniang: Apong Gyadi Flago, also known as Taniang, is regarded as one of Arunachal Pradesh's most influential emerging leaders, admired for her work as a social activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and community advocate. As Vice President of Nyishi Nyem Acham, she has actively advanced grassroots development, women's empowerment, and social justice initiatives across the state. Her notable philanthropy includes donating 20,000 square meters of land for a Christian Mission School to support underprivileged children. Deeply committed to women's welfare, she mobilized widow support funds, providing financial assistance and dignity to vulnerable families. She is a vocal supporter of the #JusticeForTaduHaro movement and became the first individual in Arunachal Pradesh to adopt a hornbill, highlighting her dedication to conservation. Her impactful contributions.

V Rajagopal: IEFS PARIS, the internationally acclaimed film production house with a strong presence across India, France, and the United Kingdom, has announced a historic global action feature poised to redefine Indian cinema worldwide. Founded by veteran industry professional V. Rajagopal, the studio achieves a landmark first as the project becomes the first Indian feature film to secure the Indo–China Co-Production Film Permit Certificate, enabling direct theatrical release in Mainland China and opening an unprecedented global distribution corridor. Creative development is led by internationally celebrated filmmaker Alex Rodriguez of Money Heist fame, while direction is helmed by legendary Hong Kong–Chinese filmmaker Mr. Herman Yau, whose career spans over 80 iconic films. The film unites leading stars from India, China, and key global markets, supported by world-class international technicians. Backed by a massive production budget and bold vision, it will release simultaneously across more than 40,000 screens worldwide, marking a defining moment.

Mohd Akram Khan: Founded in 2018, A.K. Projects has emerged as a symbol of excellence in interior and exterior design, delivering end-to-end solutions across Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. Driven by a passion for design and uncompromising quality, the firm transforms ordinary spaces into elegant, functional, and inspiring environments. Specializing in residential, commercial, and corporate interiors, it offers comprehensive services including civil execution, space planning, custom furniture, electrical works, POP, painting, HVAC, and project management. Each assignment is thoughtfully conceptualized and meticulously executed by a skilled professional team, ensuring superior craftsmanship and timely delivery. What truly differentiates A.K. Projects is its client-centric approach, seamlessly blending creativity with practicality while offering cost-effective solutions without compromising standards. Guided by a clear vision of innovation and reliability.

Master J. S. Krithvik Arya: A Young Prodigy Redefining Early-Age Sports Excellence in India Master J. S. Krithvik Arya, a five-year-old sporting prodigy from Tamil Nadu, is rapidly emerging as one of India's youngest and most inspiring athletes. Introduced to the ancient martial art of Silambam at just three, he quickly showcased exceptional discipline, focus, and technical skill far beyond his age. His dedication has earned him multiple district and state-level accolades, along with the prestigious 'Best Young Silambam Performer of the Year' award by Kiteskraft Production.

Alongside martial arts, Krithvik has impressed trainers with his passion for Marathon running, displaying remarkable stamina and mental resilience. Supported by devoted parents and expert coaching, he is becoming a symbol of early-age sports excellence, inspiring renewed interest in traditional Indian sports and motivating young aspirants nationwide.

Rajdeep Bhattacharya: Rajdeep Bhattacharya is a distinguished leader in India's infrastructure sector, with over three decades of experience spanning metro rail, highways, industrial, marine, and nuclear projects. A seasoned civil engineer and strategic executive, he is widely respected for combining technical excellence with strong business and governance acumen. Currently serving as Chief Project Officer at Leap India Foods & Logistics Ltd., he leads a ₹3,000+ crore project portfolio with a focus on sustainability, ESG integration, and operational excellence. His career includes senior roles at Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, AECOM, Larsen & Toubro, JKumar Infraprojects, and Gammon India. An alumnus of IIM, XLRI, and KPMG, and a certified PMP and Independent Director, he continues to shape India's infrastructure future with vision, precision, and purpose.

Srinivasulu Dhanala: Founded in 2024 by Srinivasulu Dhanala, Microgreens De Manikonda (MGM) reflects Hyderabad's growing movement toward clean, conscious, and sustainable nutrition. What began as a personal initiative to access dependable, chemical-free food has rapidly evolved into one of India's largest controlled indoor microgreens farms, expanding from 80 square feet to 2,700 square feet within a short span. Operating in a soil-free and chemical-free environment, MGM cultivates over 25 varieties of nutrient-rich microgreens, harvesting strictly against confirmed orders to ensure peak freshness and nutritional integrity. Trusted by households, restaurants, dieticians, and fitness enthusiasts, the brand is known for its transparency and consistency. Beyond cultivation, MGM promotes nutrition awareness through workshops, podcasts, and guided farm visits, reinforcing its commitment to healthier urban lifestyles.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sinha: Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sinha is a distinguished leader in India's industrial and business excellence landscape, widely respected for advancing operational efficiency, quality systems, and organizational transformation. Currently President of Thrive India and former Chief Operating Officer of Confidence Petroleum India Limited, he brings over three decades of cross-industry leadership experience. His career spans operations management, multi-plant manufacturing, project execution, and integrated management systems across energy, engineering, packaging, and manufacturing sectors. Known for aligning profitability with sustainability, he has driven record productivity improvements and successful large-scale expansions nationwide. A Doctorate holder in Business Excellence and a Six Sigma Master Black Belt, he continues to guide organizations through strategic governance, talent development, and continuous improvement, shaping a future-ready industrial ecosystem nationwide.

Dr. Masanipalli Peramandlu: Dr. Masanipalli Peramandlu, a Hyderabad-based real estate entrepreneur, exemplifies rare, fully self-sponsored social leadership in India. For over 17 years, every initiative of the Chatrapathi Shivaji Foundation in Bibipet, Kamareddy, has been funded solely from his personal earnings, inspired by his late mother Masanipalli Suvarnamma's philosophy of selfless service. His initiatives span healthcare, education, environment, culture, spirituality, sports, and women's empowerment. A free ambulance service has saved over 1,000 lives, while long-term efforts include education support for orphaned girls, sanitation facilities, water camps, libraries, skill-training centers, and large-scale environmental drives. Nationally recognized with prestigious awards, his journey reflects leadership where success is defined not by wealth accumulated, but by lives transformed across communities, inspiring responsible citizenship and sustainable development.

Mr. Vikram Kamrendra Singh: Prof. Dr. Madan Chandra Karan is a renowned educationist and internationally acclaimed writer whose contributions to literature and academia have earned global recognition. With academic credentials including MA, MPhil, PhD, and multiple honorary D.Litt titles, he is widely respected for his scholarly depth and creative excellence. Writing fluently in Bengali, Hindi, and English, he has authored several acclaimed works such as Jannater Samsar, Madan Manjari, The Communalism and Counter Communalism, Adrishya Pira, and The Unseen Agony. His writings reflect strong human values, social consciousness, and cultural harmony, many of which have been translated into other languages. Honored with prestigious national and international awards from India, the UK, USA, Germany, and Bangladesh, he continues to inspire readers, scholars, and students worldwide.

