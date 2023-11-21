Leading Dermaceutical Brand Fixderma Launches PeelPlex

A range of Dermatologist trusted and clinically researched peeling solutions

~Transform one's skin with Fixderma's new launch~

NEW DELHI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixderma, one of the leading dermaceutical brands providing skincare solutions has launched their first ever range of dermatologist trusted & clinically researched professional range of peeling solutions - PeelPlex. This range consists of 17 peeling solutions.

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, peeling solutions have emerged as a powerhouse treatment, offering individuals the safest and trusted way to treat skin issues like acne, ageing, pigmentation and achieve radiant and healthy skin like never before. Peeling products are a popular cosmetic procedure designed to treat and rejuvenate the skin, offering a range of benefits that can enhance the overall appearance and boost skin health. These treatments involve the application of peeling products to the skin, which effectively exfoliates the outermost layers, promoting the growth of new, healthier skin cells. This range is exclusively launched for in-clinic experience. It's time to head over to the dermatologist and experience the Peelplex transformation of one's skin.

Commenting on this new launch, Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Founder of Fixderma, stated, "At Fixderma, breakthrough innovation begins with a deep understanding of skin biology. Knowing how the skin works at the cellular level enables the brand to systematically approach every opportunity to make a positive impact and support healthy, optimal performance. Launch of PeelPlex is yet another milestone for us as part of developing transformational products with unparalleled results."

PeelPlex, a professional range and meant only for in-clinic procedures, helps to reduce signs of ageing, acne, acne scars, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and other skin imperfections. Peelplex range also features a maintenance range which includes masks, recovery gel and lotion. The details about the suitability of the peels and price can be enquired at Dermatologist clinics.

The range of Dermatologist trusted, and clinically researched peeling solutions feature:

Glycolic Acid Intensive Peel (Pigment Control, Professional Solution)

Glycolic Acid Medium Peel (Swift Resurfacing, Professional Approaches)

Lactic Acid 80% Peel (Skin Rejuvenation, Collagen Enhancer)

Retinol Yellow Peel (Gentle Exfoliation, Anti-Ageing Advantages)

Mandelic 20% Pure Peel (Pigment Management, Skin Perfecting)

TCA Mild Peel (Photodamage Restoration, Blemish Reduction)

TCA Intense Peel (Profound Infiltration, Remarkable Enhancement)

Arginine Blend Peel (Enhances Hydration, Agile Eyes)

Salicylic Acid 30% Peel (Diminishes Acne, Regulates Sebum)

Melafade Peel (Targets Melanin, Resurfaces Skin)

TX Plus Peel (Fades Pigmentation, Diminishes Marks)

Ferutin Peel (Antioxidant Protection, Skin Firming)

Ferutin Plus Peel (Slows Down Ageing, Enhances Skin Uniformity)

MS AZ Peel (Skin Revitalization, Youthful Skin)

MS Peel (Clears Congestion, Lessens Scars)

Melafade Plus Body Peel

Neutralizing Spray Lotion

Derm Recovery Dispensing Gel

Alginate Based Peel-off Masks (Anti-ageing and collagen booster, Soothing and calming, Revitalizing and calming)

Available pan India across Dermatologist clinics.

About Fixderma:

Established in 2010, Fixderma is a leading dermaceutical brand with an innovative vision in skin health. The company focuses on manufacturing, marketing & promoting products backed by science in India and exports to over 30 countries across the globe. Fixderma has expertise in more than 175 formulations that are designed to improve skin health and repair conditions like aging, acne, dry skin, stretch marks, scars, hyperpigmentation, and sensitivity. The brand also offers an extensive range of products for hair care, sun protection, foot care, pre-and post-pregnancy skincare. The products are clinically tested and are highly recommended by the best dermatologists in India.