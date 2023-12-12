Leading Energy Distributor Jemena Partners with Startek to Reimagine Customer Experience

Digital transformation delivers 34% call deflection for Jemena

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, and Jemena, a leading Australian energy distributor, today announced the impact of their partnership designed to modernize customer experience delivery for Jemena Customers. This strategic collaboration reflects the Startek commitment to effectively combine people, technology and data to deliver customer experience excellence for leading brands.

Through this partnership, Jemena sought to modernize its call center delivery to better engage its increasingly digital savvy customers and enhance its overall customer experience (CX).

As part of the digital evolution, Startek devised and implemented a digital transformation roadmap, introduced Startek® Omnichannel Contact Center, implemented an AI-driven natural language IVR and deployed four natural language voice bots, driven by 112 distinct intents and over 900 initial training use cases.

"The CX transformation delivered by Startek has been a game-changer. Their successful implementation of cutting-edge technology has enhanced customer and employee experience, while showcasing their unwavering dedication to our long-standing partnership. The best-in-class solutions streamlined operations, personalized interactions for customers and delivered efficiency and scalability. This collaboration embodies the Startek commitment to excellence and innovation, solidifying a lasting impact on our business," said Lawrence Henry, Contact Centre Contract Manager, Jemena Networks.

The digital transformation of the Jemena customer experience combined with the transition of customer support to cloud-based technology has delivered a better, faster service for Jemena customers. Self-service solutions have resulted in 34% call deflection while average handle time (AHT) reduced by 100 seconds over the first 6 months of implementation.

"Startek is proud of our long-standing relationship with Jemena that is built on a strong belief that collaboration makes us stronger and delivers better outcomes," said Dee Arora, VP Operations, Startek Australia. "At Startek, we prioritize building unique solutions around the needs of our clients and their customers. We are delighted to be able to deliver these impressive results for Jemena and look forward to continuing to build on this successful partnership."

About Jemena:

Jemena, a leading Australian energy distributor serving 2.5 million properties, continues to enhance its customer experience through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

