Leading online educational vision web portal, All About Vision, expands into India

More than 28% of the world's population has vision problems; diabetes noted as the leading cause of blindness in India with an estimated 72 million people living with the disease. Visit allaboutvision.com/in-en to learn more about eye health.

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All About Vision (AAV), the world's number one online web portal for vision and eyecare information with more than three million worldwide visitors monthly, is expanding its content into the Hindi and English languages for the 1.4 billion people in India. All About Vision is committed to understanding the primary vision concerns of people in India and will be proactively publishing content throughout the year to address these concerns.

All About Vision's goal is to educate and encourage both children and adults to get annual eye exams in an effort to protect their eyes and overall health. In India, the leading cause of blindness in the age group 20 to 55 is diabetes-related; however, most people do not realize that a yearly eye exam can uncover many other health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes. Over 60% of the world's population, or more than 4.5 billion people, require corrective lenses or procedures for eye and vision problems. In India, it is estimated that more than 72 million people are living with diabetes.

"AllAboutVision.com has been an authority writing about eye health content for two decades and is thrilled to now have dedicated content for our audience in India. We want to raise awareness of how critical annual eye exams are for the nearly 4.5 billion people who are living with diabetes in India," said Kim Schuy, Senior Vice President of Essilor Digital. "The expansion of AAV in Hindi provides a welcome opportunity to spread this message and help make a difference."

In addition to ongoing content for the people of India, All About Vision will expand content globally in 2021 with the rollout of French, Italian, Indonesian and Thai languages. The company will also partner with the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition to focus on childhood myopia.

About All About Vision

All About Vision is a leading web provider of eye care educational information with content in 12 global locales. All About Vision is committed to providing science-based facts related to eye health. All websites include options for frames, lenses, sunglasses and treatment options. For more information about All About Vision, visit www.allaboutvision.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452751/All_About_Vision_Logo.jpg

Related Links

allaboutvision.com



SOURCE All About Vision