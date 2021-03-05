LeanIX Named a 'Strong Performer' Among Enterprise Architecture Providers By Independent Research Firm

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX , a platform that enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to plan and manage Continuous Transformation journeys, announced today it has achieved a Strong Performer status in the latest Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2021 report.

The new report cited most reference clients giving high scores to LeanIX's end-user friendly offering, and the report also noted its strength in business capability and experience architecture management.

According to the report's vendor profile, "LeanIX focuses on just enough architecture and simplicity. LeanIX, founded in 2012, is well balanced in Canada, EMEA, and the US; its largest industry segments are manufacturing, consumer, and banking. The vendor will meet the needs of most EA professionals and performs strongly in business capability and experience architecture management. LeanIX is likely to maintain or improve its position in the market."

"We are happy to be recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester Research," said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. "From on-premise IT to cloud native and microservices, architecture teams that use LeanIX have the power to strategically support their businesses and make better and faster decisions as they execute upon their continuous transformation initiatives."

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2021 , authored by Gordon Barnett, at https://www.leanix.net/en/download/leanix-strong-performer-forrester-wave-eams-2021 .

About LeanIX:

The LeanIX platform promotes continuous transformation and enables internal IT and DevOps teams to establish superior governance while efficiently organizing, planning, and managing IT landscapes. LeanIX follows a collaborative and data-driven approach, focusing on speed and control in cloud environments and enabling companies to make sound and fast decisions based on comprehensive data.

More than 380 enterprises including adidas, DHL, Merck and Volkswagen trust in LeanIX, and more than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte and PwC rely on the dynamically growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Munich, Germany; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Hyderabad, India. It has more than 300 employees worldwide.

