Leap Therapeutics Rebrands as Cypherpunk; Expands Leadership Team to Drive New Zcash Treasury Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPTX) today announced it will change its name to Cypherpunk Technologies Inc., and unveiled a digital asset treasury strategy to accumulate Zcash's native coin, ZEC. Cypherpunk has to date used $50 million of proceeds from the previously announced private placement to purchase 203,775.27 ZEC at an average purchase price of $245.37 per ZEC.

In addition, the company also plans to change its ticker symbol to (Nasdaq: CYPH) as part of the rebranding under the Cypherpunk name. The company will begin trading under its new name and ticker symbol CYPH on Thursday, November 13. Until then, investors can continue to buy and sell the company's stock under the current ticker symbol LPTX without interruption.

Cypherpunk also announced the appointment of Khing Oei and Will McEvoy to its Board of Directors, effective November 11, 2025. This strategic move comes as part of the Company's recently completed $58.88 million private placement led by Winklevoss Capital to initiate a digital asset treasury strategy. Notably, Winklevoss Capital was the only institutional investor in the private placement, contributing a majority of the total raised.

"The recent weak performance of digital asset treasury companies stems from PIPEs dominated by short-term, mercenary capital. We've taken a different path by building a syndicate of value-aligned investors who believe in the long-term importance of Zcash and privacy for the United States and the world." – Will McEvoy, Chief Investment Officer of Cypherpunk

Khing Oei has been appointed Chairman of the Board, while Will McEvoy will also serve as the company's first-ever Chief Investment Officer, effective in each case as of November 11, 2025. Concurrently with Mr. Oei's appointment, Christopher Mirabelli, PhD, will step down from his role as Chairman, while remaining a member of the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Khing and Will to the Board of Directors, and to have Will serve as Chief Investment Officer as we advance our strategy to create long-term shareholder value through active participation in Zcash. Participant control and privacy, enabled by Zcash, are critical as financial transactions move increasingly to blockchain and tokenization. The rebranding and new leadership appointments mark a transformational step in expanding our mission as we enter a new phase of growth." – Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cypherpunk

Why This Matters

Cypherpunk is a company dedicated to self-sovereignty. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, privacy has become a rare and vanishing resource. And despite their critical importance, privacy enhancing technologies remain under-adopted. Backing privacy today is both a generational mission and a massive opportunity. Privacy is the foundation that allows freedom of speech, thought, and association to thrive. Without it, these societal tentpoles may exist on paper but can't be exercised meaningfully in practice. In other words, privacy is the silent precondition of freedom. Additionally, in a world where privacy is scarce, it becomes the most valuable commodity.

Why Zcash?

Zcash is one of the oldest and most respected privacy-preserving blockchains, launched in 2016 as a fork of Bitcoin with advanced cryptography that enables selective transparency. Built on the same sound monetary principles as Bitcoin, with a fixed 21 million coin supply, Zcash introduced a breakthrough in privacy technology through the use of zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs), allowing transactions to be verified without revealing sender, receiver, or amount. This innovation has since influenced the entire cryptographic landscape, inspiring privacy advancements across other blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

Since its inception, Zcash has processed tens of millions of transactions and consistently ranked among the top privacy coins by market capitalization. Its underlying protocol continues to evolve with major upgrades — including Halo 2, a trustless recursive proof system that eliminates the need for trusted setup ceremonies and enhances scalability. Nearly a decade after launch, Zcash remains one of the few digital assets with the potential for both Bitcoin-level decentralization and cutting-edge privacy, offering real utility with private yet auditable digital transactions.

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. sees Zcash as digital privacy in asset form, the same way Bitcoin has proven to be digital gold. Zcash also represents an important hedge against the transparency of Bitcoin and the existing financial infrastructure in an AI-abundant future.

New Board Members

Khing Oei is a seasoned investor with a strong track record of investing in public, private and digital markets. Oei is the Founder and CEO of Treasury, an emerging euro-denominated Bitcoin treasury firm. Before Treasury, Oei was the Founder and CEO of Captur (formerly AlphaSwap), a decentralized asset management platform. He was previously the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Eyck Capital, a London-based event-driven hedge fund focused on distressed and special situations across credit and equities, managing over $200 million in assets. Prior to that role, Oei was a Managing Principal and Portfolio Manager at Bardin Hill (formerly Halcyon), a $10 billion multi-strategy hedge fund where, as CEO of its European operations, he led European distressed investments and managed the firm's $2.5 billion CLO platform. Oei began his career at Goldman Sachs in the Special Situations Group and later worked at Fortress Investment Group's Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund. He holds a MSc in Econometrics from The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.





is a seasoned investor with a strong track record of investing in public, private and digital markets. Oei is the Founder and CEO of Treasury, an emerging euro-denominated Bitcoin treasury firm. Before Treasury, Oei was the Founder and CEO of Captur (formerly AlphaSwap), a decentralized asset management platform. He was previously the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Eyck Capital, a London-based event-driven hedge fund focused on distressed and special situations across credit and equities, managing over $200 million in assets. Prior to that role, Oei was a Managing Principal and Portfolio Manager at Bardin Hill (formerly Halcyon), a $10 billion multi-strategy hedge fund where, as CEO of its European operations, he led European distressed investments and managed the firm's $2.5 billion CLO platform. Oei began his career at Goldman Sachs in the Special Situations Group and later worked at Fortress Investment Group's Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund. He holds a MSc in Econometrics from The Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Will McEvoy is a Principal at Winklevoss Capital, where he invests and identifies opportunities on the frontier, from crypto and space to energy, bio, and defense. He focuses on companies and technologies that slow entropy and create order in critical civilizational domains. Before joining Winklevoss Capital, Will authored Bitcoin and crypto research at Fundstrat and helped build one of Dynasty Financial Partners' highest-performing client platforms. He also serves on the board of Real Bedford FC and holds a degree from The George Washington University.

About Cypherpunk

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc., previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc., is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. Following a $58.88 million private placement led by Winklevoss Capital, the Company is aiming to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring ZEC, participating in the development of Zcash, and continuing the development of sirexatamab and FL-501 to treat patients with cancer. For more information about the Company, visit our websites at http://www.cypherpunk.com and http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/ .

About Winklevoss Capital

Winklevoss Capital is an investment firm founded in 2012 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss that invests in frontier technologies.

